Sports shorts: camps for kids, BC lawn bowling finals in Port Alberni

Lawn bowling BCs

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club will host the provincial senior women’s triples on July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.

Members of the public are invited to come and watch some of the best lawn bowlers in the province compete against each other. Game times will be 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The lawn bowling club is located between Echo Centre on Wallace Street and Alberni District Secondary School on Roger Street. To access the club, turn left onto Wood Avenue from Wallace Street and turn left into the parking lot past Wood School.

•••

Tlu-piich softball camp

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tlu-piich Games will host a softball camp in partnership with I-SPARC on Wednesday, July 24 in Port Alberni.

Youth ages six to 17 years are invited to sign up for the one-day camp. Youth six to 12 will practice from 9–11 a.m. and youth 12–17 years from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., both at Echo Minor 1 ball diamond, 42oo Wood Ave., beside Alberni District Secondary School.

For more information, please contact Tlu-piich Games coordinator Mercediese Dawson by phone at 250-724-5757 or e-mail mercediese.dawson@nuuchahnulth.org.

The Tlu-piich Games are planned for Aug. 6–11 in Port Alberni and the organizing committee is looking for volunteers to help run events such as track and field, slo-pitch, 3-on-3 basketball, a Language Scavenger Hunt, first aid, security and more.

Volunteer registration forms are available at the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council main office, NETP, Port Alberni Friendship Center, Quu-asa office and any band office.

To register for the Games, contact Earl Tatoosh by e-mail at earl.tatoosh@nuuchahnulth.org, by phone at 250-724-5757 or via the Nuu-chah-nulth Tlu-piich Games Facebook page.

•••

Golf camp for kids

Alberni Golf Club is holding a four-day junior golf camp for kids aged six to 12 from Tuesday, July 16–Friday, July 19.

All skill levels of golfers are welcome. The camp is limited to 18 participants. Brian Rands and other golf club staff will instruct participants in all aspects of the game from 1–4 p.m. Camp includes beverages and snacks each day, with a barbecue lunch on Friday, July 19 following golf.

Cost for the camp is $75 per person. Phone the pro shop at 250-723-5422 to register. The golf course is located at 6449 Cherry Creek Road.

