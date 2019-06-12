Port Alberni’s Sproat Ness Dragons paddle hard during the annual Ladies Regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Sproat Lake dragon boat regatta filled to the max

Sproat Ness Dragons place first in Diamond division

The Annual Ladies Spring Dragon Boat Regatta was organized by the West Coast Dragon Boat Society and held at Sproat Lake Provincial Park on Sunday, June 9. It was filled to the max with 15 teams that came from all over the Island to compete.

The weather was optimal for competition, with no wind and a minimal amount of rain. The Blue Marlin Inn provided both a breakfast and a lunch for the hard working participants.

The emcee for the event was new for this year, but not new to the sport—John Robbins was one of the first members of the West Coast Dragon Boat Society and once held the president position. He has since retired, but came out to help on Sunday.

Participants from all over the Island could be heard complimenting the regatta and how well it is run.

Results—

Platinum:

Let Her Run (Ladysmith) in first with 4:31.25

Warrior Chicks (Port Hardy) in second with 4:33.75

Nusa’lon Dragons (Nanaimo) third with 4:34.92

Diamond:

Sproat Ness Dragons (Port Alberni) in first with 4:42.10

River Spirit (Campbell River) in second 4:44.04

CV Dragonflies (Comox Valley) in third 4:45.92

Gold:

FGPC Gorge-us Gals (Victoria) in first with 4:48.46

Flying Dragons (Comox) second 4:50.04

DieHard Dragons (Port Alberni) third 4:55.87

Silver:

Angels Abreast (Nanaimo) in first with 4:57.91

Welly Wave Riders (Nanaimo) second 4:59.8

Hope Afloat (Comox) third 5:01.13

Bronze:

QB Hot Flash (Qualicum Beach) first 5:02.82

Abreast of Life (Lantzville) second 5:07.10

Paddling 4 Life (Powell River) third 5:10.70

 

Port Alberni’s Die Hard Dragons placed third in the gold division at the annual Ladies Regatta at Sproat Lake Provincial Park. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

