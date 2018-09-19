Sproat Lake hosts fall dragon boat regatta

The weather for the annual fall dragon boat races at Sproat Lake on Sunday covered the gamut: sun, light rain, pouring rain and wind. One constant was the smiles and enthusiasm of the 18 teams that entered from all over the Island: Nanaimo, Comox, Victoria, Cowichan Bay, Parksville, Campbell River, Port Hardy and two teams from Port Alberni.
Donna James—Port Alberni’s driving force behind—celebrated her 87th birthday on Sunday. Every team was notified of this milestone and brought special sweet treats. James couldn’t help but let a few teardrops fall as Maria Boldt, a lady who has been a constant with dragon boating, lauded her.
Peter Mercanti of Victoria’s Snogard Dragons has had his head shaved for cancer every year for the past 10 years. This was his first time in Port Alberni and there was $646 raised for cancer research. Mercanti comes from a family of nine children—his father Ralph died of pancreatic cancer, as did his sister Maria and his brother Jim. This is why he continues to have his head shaved every year.
The Blue Marlin Inn provided tasty food to give everyone energy for the task at hand.
The Mixed Team winners are as follows:
Gold Division
First: Nusa’Lon Dragons 4:01.60 Nanaimo
Second: BPF Mid Island Masters 4:03.38 Nanaimo
Third: Team Phoenix 4:11.91 Victoria
Silver Division
First: Snogard Dragons 4:16.32 Victoria
Second: Prevailing Wins 4:16.78 Comox
Third: Dragon Chasers 4:26.89 Nanaimo
Bronze Division
First: Full Throttle 4:35.42 Nanaimo
Second: Die Hard Dragons 4:42.08 Port Alberni
Third: Jolly Dragons 4:55.22 Cowichan Bay
Ladies Teams:
Gold Division
First: West Coast Warriors 4:26.41 Port Hardy
Second: CV Dragonflies 4:35.39 Comox
Third: Sproat Ness Dragons 4:38.88 Port Alberni
Silver Division
First: River Spirit 4:40.37 Campbell River
Second: Oceanside Paddlers 4:40.4 Parksville
Third: Flying Dragons 4:42.33 Comox
Bronze Division
First: Sea Sisters 4:44.38 Cowichan Bay
Second: Tillicum Racers 4:44.69 Victoria
Third: Phoenix Rising 4:50.26 Nanaimo