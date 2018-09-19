Sproat Lake hosts fall dragon boat regatta

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The weather for the annual fall dragon boat races at Sproat Lake on Sunday covered the gamut: sun, light rain, pouring rain and wind. One constant was the smiles and enthusiasm of the 18 teams that entered from all over the Island: Nanaimo, Comox, Victoria, Cowichan Bay, Parksville, Campbell River, Port Hardy and two teams from Port Alberni.

Donna James—Port Alberni’s driving force behind—celebrated her 87th birthday on Sunday. Every team was notified of this milestone and brought special sweet treats. James couldn’t help but let a few teardrops fall as Maria Boldt, a lady who has been a constant with dragon boating, lauded her.

Peter Mercanti of Victoria’s Snogard Dragons has had his head shaved for cancer every year for the past 10 years. This was his first time in Port Alberni and there was $646 raised for cancer research. Mercanti comes from a family of nine children—his father Ralph died of pancreatic cancer, as did his sister Maria and his brother Jim. This is why he continues to have his head shaved every year.

The Blue Marlin Inn provided tasty food to give everyone energy for the task at hand.

The Mixed Team winners are as follows:

Gold Division

First: Nusa’Lon Dragons 4:01.60 Nanaimo

Second: BPF Mid Island Masters 4:03.38 Nanaimo

Third: Team Phoenix 4:11.91 Victoria

Silver Division

First: Snogard Dragons 4:16.32 Victoria

Second: Prevailing Wins 4:16.78 Comox

Third: Dragon Chasers 4:26.89 Nanaimo

Bronze Division

First: Full Throttle 4:35.42 Nanaimo

Second: Die Hard Dragons 4:42.08 Port Alberni

Third: Jolly Dragons 4:55.22 Cowichan Bay

Ladies Teams:

Gold Division

First: West Coast Warriors 4:26.41 Port Hardy

Second: CV Dragonflies 4:35.39 Comox

Third: Sproat Ness Dragons 4:38.88 Port Alberni

Silver Division

First: River Spirit 4:40.37 Campbell River

Second: Oceanside Paddlers 4:40.4 Parksville

Third: Flying Dragons 4:42.33 Comox

Bronze Division

First: Sea Sisters 4:44.38 Cowichan Bay

Second: Tillicum Racers 4:44.69 Victoria

Third: Phoenix Rising 4:50.26 Nanaimo