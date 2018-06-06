Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Week 2 of the Port Alberni Men’s Basketball Spring League 2018 Playoffs would set the stage for Championship Week match-ups. With a little help, almost every team had a chance of playing in the championship. Dave Ralla and the Italian Stallions had the most direct route, since a win meant they were in. The battle for the bronze, however, was going to have to wait until the dust settled on all the games this week.
Next Thursday, June 7 is Championship Week: (5/6th Place) 6:30 p.m.: Twisted vs Woodchoppers;
(3rd/4th Place) 7:30 p.m.: Ladybird vs Co-op;
(Championship) 8:30 p.m.: Stallions vs Ralla
Week 2 Recap
Game#1- 6:30 PM: Dave Ralla 57 – Co-op 51
Pool B’s top (Ralla) and last (Co-op) seed squared off in a phenomenal game. Kevin Titian jr (17pts), Eddie Fred (13pts), and Rune Sinclair (12pts) led the offensive charge time and again for Co-op and an upset looked underway, with a halftime score of 26-21 for Co-op, built through strong team defensive play, and calculating offensive work.
Ralla iced the game with free-throws and advanced to the Championship.
Game#2 -7:30PM: Italian Stallions 64 – Twisted Willow Studio 53
Their regular season match-up was a physical and chippy affair. The refs made their presence known early which allowed the game to settle into a back and forth see-saw battle.
Game#3 -8:30PM: LB Wood Choppers 49 — Co-op 51
Co-op, in game 2 of their double-header, became rejuvenated by the unexpected sight of a Woodchoppers team who, unexpectedly, fielded only five players for this game! Co-op continued their defensive play, from game 1, to set the tone for this game.
The Woodchoppers, could never regain the lead. Co-op’s 51-49 upset-win set a date into the 3rd place game vs Ladybird Engraving. Woodchoppers’ Gredy Barney, 18 pts, and Co-op’s Rune Sinclair, 23, led the way for their teams.