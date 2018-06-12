Stallions undefeated in Alberni Spring Hoops League

Six teams battled through the five-game regular season and two weeks of playoffs to arrive at Championship Week to crown our 2018 Spring Basketball League Champion.
5th/6th Place: Twisted Willow Studio 73 – LB Woodchoppers 74
This game featured epic runs by both squads, a buzzer beating shot for the game, and a slightly controversial no-call. The Woodchoppers held a 16 point lead with 3:30 to go, when the lethal trio of Earl Tatoosh (19 pts), Coby Felsman jr (16 pts) and Evan Peters (17 pts) unleashed a torrent of outside-inside scoring for Twisted. They pulled the squad within 1pt with 1.8 seconds remaining.
3rd/4th Place: Ladybird Engraving 71 – Co-op 39
Two heavy underdogs heading into the playoffs found themselves squaring off for the bronze. This game was a runaway very early on. At half-time, the Ladybird squad soared comfortably ahead 32-12 and never looked back.
Championship: Italian Stallions 63 – Dave Ralla 49
Last season’s champion, the Dave Ralla team, looked to pull off a back-to-back championship repeat. Standing in their way were the undefeated Italian Stallions. At half-time, the Stallions led the defending champs 30-27 and had everyone in attendance already thinking about the possibility of overtime. The Ralla squad opened the 2nd half flat, while Mike Lange led the Stallions on a stampede of scoring. A game that looked destined for OT suddenly saw the court tilt. Mike Lange (20 pts), Isaac Jack (14 pts) and Keiran Harding (13 pts) launched the Stallions into Spring League lore, with their record-setting perfect season capped-off with the championship trophy.