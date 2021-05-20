The Summer Fishing Challenge, hosted by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, is designed to encourage youth enjoyment of freshwater fishing. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

The Summer Fishing Challenge, hosted by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, is designed to encourage youth enjoyment of freshwater fishing. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Summer Fishing Challenge open to youths across B.C.

Record your fishing experience and enter to win prizes

Is there a budding young angler in your midst?

They could be eligible for prizes by capturing and recording their fishing memories.

The success of their days on the water or pier is not even essential, as catching a fish is not a prerequisite to win.

All they have to do is be 15 or younger, and record their fishing experiences.

The first 1,000 youth who record at least five fishing trips between May 21 and Aug. 3 are eligible to win a fishing tackle kit. Youth who catch a fish on each of five different fishing trips can also enter to win a Blue Fox Fishing rod & reel from Luhr Jensen. The rod & reel prize will be awarded to each of the first 200 eligible submissions.

The Summer Fishing Challenge, hosted by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, is designed to encourage youth enjoyment of freshwater fishing.

The event was a big hit with youngsters last year.

“We had enthusiastic participation across the province last year with youth from Terrace, to Fort St. John, Campbell River to Creston and everywhere in between,” said Jessica Yarwood, Freshwater Fisheries Society’s Outreach co-ordinator. “We are seeing indications that interest in the sport will continue to grow this year as more families discover it as a way to spend time together outdoors. It’s perfect for multigenerational families and what could be better than a BC lake in the summertime?”

To enter, fill out the fishing journal or the online journal by recording each fishing trip and taking a photo during that trip. Photos can be of the lake or river scenery, people fishing, or that day’s catch. Photos can be of multiple trips to the same location or to different locations. Entrants are also required to correctly answer a skill-testing question.

Register at gofishbc.com in the Events section.

Entrants can download a form to fill out and return by email or fill out the online form.

Entries can be sent via e-mail to LearntoFish@gofishbc.com or submitted using the online form (with photos attached), between May 21 and Aug. 3. Parent/guardian consent required.

