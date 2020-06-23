Sunday morning golf sees good turnout in Port Alberni

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was another good turnout this past Sunday as 52 men hit the links for the net and gross competition.

It’s great to see so many young men taking part in the Sunday morning golf. At the present time, we have 74 men registered in the Men’s Club.

The game of the day belongs to Kyle Luchinski, carding a gross 72. Great game, Kyle. Second low gross goes to Joe Henri with a 74, followed by Cody Breuker shooting 75. Colton Buffie came in fourth with 76, winning on a count back over Mike Savard, who also shot a 76. Honorable mention goes to Chase Shiner, also with 76.

On the net side of the day it was Fred Fredrickson shooting 66, followed by Blaine Southgate (67), Adam Taylor (69) and Sam Parhar and Bill Bjornson both carding 71. Terry Rai shot 72, followed by Terry Argotow, John Panagrot and Dan Shiner, all with 73. The final net prize was won by Josh Harvey with 74, winning on a count back over Jim Proteau.

The draw for sleeves of balls was won by Chase Shiner, Kyle Ludchinski, Brent Tall and Dennis Frykas. All prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday there will be a stableford competition. The competition is sponsored through the generosity of Greg Dolling of G.D. Auto.

Each member will play his own ball right through, marking down the net score as well as his gross score on each hole. Please make sure your score card is completed before you hand it in, including gross score, H/C and net score.

This is mainly a net event, with a few gross prizes thrown in. The scoring is as follows: double bogie or worse minus one point, bogie one point, par two points, birdie three points, eagle four points. Please pick up a copy of the scoring from the Pro Shop before you tee off.

Book your time starting at 7:30 a.m. and no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. The cost for this event will be $10.

One final note! It has been called to the attention of the scoring committee that there was a mistake in last week’s scoring. It seems that Bob Matlock and Craig Acland were missed in the prize presentation. Their net score was 61, instead of 67 as reported.

Golf