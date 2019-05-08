Sunny days spark good golfing at Alberni Golf Course

BY GERRY FAGAN

Things just get better and better on Sunday mornings at the Alberni Golf Course during Men’s Club competition.

May 5 turned out to be a bright sunny day, with an excellent turnout as 46 Men’s Club members hit the links for the Schill Insurance Waltz competition.

Many thanks to Rose Mesic and the staff of Schill Insurance for their generous contribution to the day.

Leading the way with a score of 121 was the foursome of John Panagrot, Vic Carlton, Kevin Carlton and Jeff Vigneux. Next with 124 was the team of Sam Parhar, Jack Sparks, Tylo Smith and Dalton Moore.

In third place also with 124 was the group of Steve Pointon, Bill Barrett, Phil Anker and Dave Mann. Fourth place went to the team of Darrell Van’os, Cory Nielson and Jim Proteau.

The final prize was won by the group of Terry Rai, Peter Mugleston, Gord Unger and James Weening, carding 128.

Closest to the pin winners were on No. 2 Cory Nielsen, No. 4 and 13 was Vic Carlton, No. 17 was Don MacGowan.

The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 went to Jim Proteau.

Congratulations to Jack Sparks, who got a natural birdie on No. 5, which happened to be the hidden hole. He receives a gift certificates compliments of Cypress Restaurant at Chances RimRock Gaming Centre.

Prizes can be picked up in the pro shop.

Next Sunday is an open day, with the usual low gross and low net up for grabs. All four closest to the pins plus the money pot along with the Charity Closest to the pin on No. 7 will be in play.

One final note: starting next Sunday, May 12, tee times start at 7 a.m. and run through until 10a.m. Please make your own tee times in your own group or as a single and the pro shop will fit you in with a group.