Tali Campbell was named director of business operations in August 2017. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tali Campbell steps down as director of business operations for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs hired Campbell in August 2017

Tali Campbell has stepped down as director of business operations for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs announced in a release on Friday, Aug. 31 that Cambell has tendered his resignation, effective October 1.

“This was neither an easy decision nor one I really wanted to do,” Campbell said in a Facebook post on Friday. “My family and friends know the passion and love I have for this job and knew that I worked tirelessly to try and make the team better in all aspects.”

Campbell joined the Bulldogs in August of 2017 after previously working with the Victoria Grizzlies, Nanaimo Clippers and the VIJHL’s Oceanside Generals. Campbell was primarily responsible for the day-to-day business operations of the hockey club, providing support for financial management, sales and marketing, promotions and game-day events.

READ: Bulldogs hire director of business

He thanked the “best fans in the BCHL” for welcoming him to the community.

“Coming into this team I knew the fans were the best,” he said. “But quickly I also got to learn we have the best volunteers and the best sponsors who all want to see this team succeed.”

The Bulldogs organization thanked Campbell for his dedication to the hockey club in Friday’s release.

“Tali has served both this team and our community with all his heart and we appreciate the enthusiasm and energy that he brought to the table,” said Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society president Ron Paulson. “In the time he worked for the ‘Dogs he became a fan favourite and will be missed by many.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I would like to wish Tali the very best going forward. We know that his talent and ambition will ensure his success in whatever role he chooses in the future.”

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will begin the search for a new director of business operations immediately. Campbell will continue working for the Bulldogs until September 30.

