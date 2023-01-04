Team Funtastic wins Zattzoo Cup in 2022 hockey tournament

Team Funtastic, the winners of the 2022 Zattzoo Cup. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) The full roster of players at the 2022 Zattzoo Cup Boxing Day tournament. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) The Zattzoo Cup and the “Rooster Cup” for the Most Sportsmanlike Player. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Zattzoo Memorial Cup hockey tournament made a triumphant return on Boxing Day, with Team Funtastic taking home the trophy.

The event is a hockey tournament that raises funds for the Zattzoo Project, a Port Alberni non-profit that strives to promote and support young musicians with an annual “Battle of the Bands” event. It is named in honour of the late musician Zakkaree Coss.

Approximately 25 kids showed up for an opening mini game. Then the first of four games started, with Team Five Acre Co. being defeated 8-6 by Team Battle. Team Funtastic took out Team Zattzoo in a frenzied, toe-to-toe game that ended 3-1.

The final game saw Team Battle challenging Team Funtastic for the first ever Zattzoo Cup Memorial Boxing Day Tournament. In the end, Team Funtastic took the 8-5 win.

The turnout for the event was “fair” and the mood was fun, according to Zattzoo Project founder Kim Blake. Two referees volunteered their time for the four-hour event.

The winner of the Most Sportsmanlike award went to Eric Johnson, while the prize for Best Dressed and Over-Animated Coach went to Mike O’Donnell.

The official Zattzoo Cup trophy made its first appearance this year. It will be adorned with the Funtastic name and can be found on display at its new home at Double R Meats on Third Avenue.

hockeyPort Alberni