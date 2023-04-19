Terry Argotow shoots 72 at Alberni Golf Club on a soggy Sunday

Next up for Sunday’ Men’s Golf is the four-man ‘waltz’ event

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

It was a soggy day at the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, April 16, but a few hearty souls managed to get in 18 holes.

The game of the day belongs to Terry Argotow shooting a gross 72, On his heels was Andre Savard coming in with 73. Other gross winners were, Mike Savard with 77, Vito Caldarulo 81 and Jim Proteau carding an 82.

On the net side Josh Harvey came in with 72, followed by Josh Versteeg 73, Bob Matlock 73, Darrell Van Os 74 and Brandon Coates 74.

All ties were settled by a count back. The closest to the pin were won by Andre Savard on No. 2 and No. 17, and Vito Caldarulo on No. 4 and No. 13, The charity closest to the pin on No.7 goes to Jim Proteau, collecting $19. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro. Shop.

Next up for the Sunday Men’s Golf is the four-man waltz, to be held Sunday, April 23.

It will be a net and gross competition: the first hole you record your best net and gross, cannot be the same person; the second hole, record your best two nets and gross. The third hole you record your best three net and gross scores then start over again.

The cost for the day will be $14. The closest to the pin as well as the money pot and the charity, will all be in play.

Please book your own tee time in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going until 11 a.m.

TEE TIME…Many thanks to Jan Lavertu and the staff of Home Hardware for their continued support…The sponsor for the four-man waltz is Schill Insurance Agency.

