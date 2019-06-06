Three Canucks in hunt after strong opening rounds at Canadian Open

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event

Three Canadians were within three shots of the lead toward the end of the morning wave of the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford led the way for the home country, shooting a 6-under 65 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. That was one stroke behind clubhouse leader Keegan Bradley of the U.S.

Taylor, who started on hole No. 10, made four birdies on a row to open his back nine.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford carded a 5-under 66, while David Hearn of nearby Brantford, Ont., had a 67.

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event.

No Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Just Posted

D-DAY ANNIVERSARY: An Alberni man’s life on the doomed HMCS Alberni

Port Alberni’s rich historical roots are tightly entwined in those of D-Day

Dragon boats hit the water at Sproat Lake

West Coast Dragon Boat Society to hold ladies regatta

A taste of tapas with PotLuck Ceramics

PotLuck Ceramics’ annual event in Port Alberni was a success at the end of May

Veteran foursome wins scramble at Alberni Golf Club

Another Twin Travel Scramble is in the books for the Alberni Golf Club

ARTS AROUND: Vancouver artist tells stories through landscapes

Derek Seddon’s paintings will be on display in Port Alberni

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Measles vaccine rates double for Island Health

After facing a measles outbreak thousands of locals received vaccines

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Masked gunman robs Qualicum Beach store

June 5 robbery the second this week in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

B.C. mom upset after angry movie mob yells at 15-year-old daughter

Salmon Arm theatre manager apologizes for technical problems, is shocked by moviegoers’ behaviour

Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Eight instances of individuals who have attempted to flee from police in last 12 months

Most Read