Cars circle around Harbour Quay during the charity cruise on Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Thunder in the Valley cruise raises $16K for charities

Tseshaht First Nation memorial project, WCGH Foundation to benefit equally

The Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association raised nearly $16,000 from the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise, held Aug. 6 throughout the Alberni Valley.

The event drew approximately 180 vehicles, and despite a rain shower there were numerous people who turned out to watch the cruise by the road side as they passed through Port Alberni, out to the Tseshaht First Nation past the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School and to the north side of the city in the Boston Pizza parking lot.

Drivers paid $30 per vehicle to participate. Members of the public were also able to make donations to both the Tseshaht First Nations residential school memorial fundraiser and West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s emergency department fund.

The AVDRA will be making a donation of $7,750 to the Tseshaht memorial, and another $7,750 to the WCGH Foundation fundraiser, vice-president Dave Beecroft said.

Event T-shirts are still available for $20 from Speedy Glass, 3599 Third Avenue.

