Vernon’s Curt Minard finished in the top-eight in snowboardcross, reaching the quarterfinals at the Paralympics in PyeongChang before falling to the eventual silver medalist. (Natasja Vos photography)

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

Vernon’s Curt Minard reached the quarterfinals in snowboardcross at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Minard was eliminated in the upper limb quarters by eventual silver medalist Manuel Pozzerle of Italy, leaving the Canadian with a sixth-place finish in his Paralympics debut.

“I went with a plan that entailed living in the moment and putting down some good qualifiers to set myself up for a solid position and lane choice for heats,” said Minard, who qualified fourth for the heats, setting up a championship round of 16 match against fellow Canadian Andrew Genge, a native of Oshawa, Ont. who now lives in Whistler.

Minard has never lost to Genge since he joined the national program, and the former member of Canada’s national amputee hockey team continued that trend Monday, defeating Genge to advance to the quarterfinals against Italy’s Manuel Pozzerle.

“He and I have jousted back and forth for wins over the past few years,” said Minard. “He had the start on me but I played it patient and when I saw an opening, I passed him and took him in the fastest portion of the course.

“I held my speed well but then caught a bit of a rough spot on the course. I could not maintain the edge and eventually wiped out and my podium dreams vanished.”

Pozzerle lost the gold-medal big final run to Australian Simon Patmore. American Mike Minor won the bronze.

Minard will have a chance for a medal in his second and final event Friday, the bank slalom.

“I was extremely honoured with the season I had in snowboardcross this year, while finishing second overall and being able to finish sixth at the Paralympic Games was a highlight and an extreme honour,” said Minard.

WHEELCHAIR CURLING

Monday was not a good day for Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and the Canadian wheelchair curling squad, as they fell from the ranks of the undefeated with a pair of losses.

Canada lost 7-5 to Korea and 8-1 to Great Britain to fall to 3-2 and in fifth place in the 12-team tournament.

China leads the standings at 5-0. Great Britain, Germany and Korea are all 4-1, then sits Canada alone in fifth place with six round-robin games remaining.

 

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and her Canadian wheelchair curling teammates suffered their first two losses Monday at the Paralympics. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final
Next story
VIU volleyball team wins national championship

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read