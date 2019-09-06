Top martial artist Royce Gracie visits Port Alberni studio

Students and instructors at the annual Royce Gracie seminar at Dragon Martial Arts Academy in Port Alberni. FACEBOOK PHOTO

One of the world’s top martial artists was in Port Alberni in August to spread the art of jiu-jitsu to local students.

Royce Gracie is a professional mixed martial artist, a UFC hall of famer and a member of the famed Gracie family, known for their development of Brazilian or Gracie jiu-jitsu as a system of self-defence. He has been visiting Port Alberni annually since 2001 for the Royce Gracie seminar at Dragon Martial Arts Academy.

Dragon Martial Arts head instructor, Warren Lee, says that he and Gracie have been friends for many years.

“I attended a seminar just to see what jiu-jitsu was about,” explained Lee. “I didn’t even know that [Royce Gracie] was a UFC champion. Within minutes, I was hooked.”

Lee, whose background is in traditional taekwondo, says that jiu-jitsu is different from most martial arts because of the emphasis on ground fighting.

“Most martial arts…that are popular are all stand-up,” he said. “Jiu-jitsu takes it to another level with the ground fighting aspect. It completes the martial arts.”

In a real life altercation, says Lee, no one is keeping track of points. “It’s about controlling the situation, keeping everybody safe,” he added. “So you can survive without getting hurt.”

Gracie jiu-jitsu, says Lee, was developed for smaller opponents so that they have the ability to defend themselves using leverage, rather than strength and power. “It’s developed so anyone can learn it,” he said. “It’s based on leverage and timing, not strength.”

The annual seminar in Port Alberni is geared towards all genders and ages, from beginners to advanced fighters. This year’s seminar, which took place from Aug. 10-11, had more than 50 people on the mat, from Dragon Martial Arts Academy as well as its affiliate schools. People travelled from as far as Tacoma, Washington to participate.

“We start off with one technique, and then we progress,” said Lee. “We review it and add some more. It’s a very structured seminar.”

Dragon Martial Arts Academy offers classes three days a week for kids and adults, teaching taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Lee, the only certified instructor under Royce Gracie in Canada, was also only the fourth person in Canada to receive a black belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu.

READ: Alberni’s Warren Lee earns Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt

“It’s so important that we’re able to bring [Royce Gracie] here so that we can share such an important art,” said Lee. “My students get the benefit of learning from one of the greatest. Port Alberni is like family to him now.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final, will face Serena Williams

Just Posted

Top martial artist Royce Gracie visits Port Alberni studio

One of the world’s top martial artists was in Port Alberni in… Continue reading

Port Alberni grocery store evacuated after distraught male causes problems inside

‘Police incident’ at 10th Avenue store forces patrons, employees into parking lot

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

Crews searching for missing man near Ucluelet

Felix (Terry) Morgan, 71, was staying with family in Macoah and was last seen on Sept. 3

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

Program will be launched at the Alberni District Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8

‘Please pray for our Bahamasland,’ Canadian victim wrote before Dorian hit

Windsor, Ont., native was one of at least 20 people killed during the hurricane

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Popular backcountry destination in Strathcona Park closed for bear activity

The main Bedwell Lake campground has been closed since Aug. 30

14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn’t return home afterward

Most Read