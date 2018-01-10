The ADSS Armada Wall of Fame will see three more names added this Friday, Jan. 12 just before the 7 p.m. feature game at Totem 63. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada to induct three people to Wall of Fame

Ceremony will take place Jan. 12 before Totem 63 feature hoops game

Three Alberni District Secondary School Armada alumni will be inducted into the Armada Wall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 12 as part of the Totem basketball tournament.

Alyssa Herkel is being honoured for her golf career, and Eric Waldriff for his soccer career. Doug Lindores is being honoured in the builders category for more than 30 years of coaching.

“It’s not a huge wall, but we’re keeping it small for a reason,” says ADSS athletic director Mike Roberts. “It’s not easy to get on the wall.

“Those names that are on there are all in an elite category; they’re in a small fraternity.”

Athletes have to have been out of school at least 10 years; have had a full post-secondary career; and made significant contributions to their community.

The trio will be honoured just before the 7 p.m. feature game on Friday, Jan. 12 at the ADSS gymnasium.

