Totem 63 Spirit candidates, from left, Luchia Bernar (Dance team), Jenna Tardiff (Cheer team), Lachlan Duncan (Senior band), Jordan Higgins (Physics 12) and Gracie Mitchell (Social Justice) have been promoting the annual basketball tournament since the beginning of December. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada Totem Spirit competition not just about basketball

ADSS students get into the spirit

Five candidates are vying for the Totem Spirit title at this year’s 63rd annual basketball tournament. The title represents so much more than the sport, says Alberni District Secondary School athletic director Mike Roberts.

Gracie Mitchell is representing Social Justice this year. Jordan Higgins is representing Physics 12. Luchia Bernar is the Dance Team rep, Jenna Tardif is the Cheer Team rep and Lachlan Duncan is the Senior Band rep.

The student body begins talking about Totem Spirit as early as September, says Roberts. This year’s slate is diverse, says Tardif, who is representing the sciences. “No one runs for sciences so I thought I might as well, she said. “Science and math are my strong points. I wanted to be involved in my last year of high school and last year attending Totem as a student.”

Duncan feels the same way, as he tries to raise the senior band’s profile while contributing during his Grade 12 year.

Roberts said that diversity embodies Totem Spirit, which is more than 50 years old. “Totem Spirit continues to be a part of Totem because it allows so many other students to be involved with the tournament,” he said.

“It’s important to Totem organizers because it promotes the tournament, builds awareness, creates school spirit, brings groups together for a common goal, helps builds crowds and is a big reason why Totem is as grand as it is.”

Mitchell and Higgins were both involved in Totem Spirit last year—Mitchell with the rugby team and Higgins with the cheer team—but as supporters. This year they are eager to represent their chosen classes during Spirit Week and at the pep rally.

The Totem Spirit winner will be crowned on Saturday at the conclusion of the Totem tournament.

The public is welcome to attend all Totem games and events Jan. 11–13. Check out the event Facebook page for admission costs.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
BCHL: Warriors edge Bulldogs in rough game

Just Posted

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada Totem Spirit competition not just about basketball

ADSS students get into the spirit

Last McLean family member in Alberni Valley dies

Laura McLean donated McLean Mill to the city

BCHL: Warriors edge Bulldogs in rough game

BCHL trade deadline is this week

Everything’s coming up bagels for Alberni couple

Nicholas Alexander makes hand-rolled honey-boiled Montreal bagels with a west coast twist

Try Latin dancing at Beaver Creek Community Hall

One Hot Latin Night will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20

Port Alberni celebrates First Night

Port Alberni rang in the new year with celebrations at Echo Centre, Glenwood and Multiplex

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Senior pushes back against intruder in her Nanaimo home

Seventy-nine year old woman stands her ground in incident on Winchester Avenue

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Most Read