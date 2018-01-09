TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada Totem Spirit competition not just about basketball

Five candidates are vying for the Totem Spirit title at this year’s 63rd annual basketball tournament. The title represents so much more than the sport, says Alberni District Secondary School athletic director Mike Roberts.

Gracie Mitchell is representing Social Justice this year. Jordan Higgins is representing Physics 12. Luchia Bernar is the Dance Team rep, Jenna Tardif is the Cheer Team rep and Lachlan Duncan is the Senior Band rep.

The student body begins talking about Totem Spirit as early as September, says Roberts. This year’s slate is diverse, says Tardif, who is representing the sciences. “No one runs for sciences so I thought I might as well, she said. “Science and math are my strong points. I wanted to be involved in my last year of high school and last year attending Totem as a student.”

Duncan feels the same way, as he tries to raise the senior band’s profile while contributing during his Grade 12 year.

Roberts said that diversity embodies Totem Spirit, which is more than 50 years old. “Totem Spirit continues to be a part of Totem because it allows so many other students to be involved with the tournament,” he said.

“It’s important to Totem organizers because it promotes the tournament, builds awareness, creates school spirit, brings groups together for a common goal, helps builds crowds and is a big reason why Totem is as grand as it is.”

Mitchell and Higgins were both involved in Totem Spirit last year—Mitchell with the rugby team and Higgins with the cheer team—but as supporters. This year they are eager to represent their chosen classes during Spirit Week and at the pep rally.

The Totem Spirit winner will be crowned on Saturday at the conclusion of the Totem tournament.

The public is welcome to attend all Totem games and events Jan. 11–13. Check out the event Facebook page for admission costs.