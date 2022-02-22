TOTEM 66: Basketball tournament returns for March 2022

The longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province is back, a little later than expected.

The 66th annual Totem tournament was originally scheduled for the beginning of January in Port Alberni, but new public health orders put into place in late December put the basketball tournament on hold.

Now, organizers have announced that the tournament is back on for March 10-12, 2022.

“Right now we are picking up where we left off, planning for the event,” said Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) athletic director Mike Roberts. “There is a lot for us to do in a very short time but we are excited.”

Following public health orders, spectator capacity for the tournament will be limited to 50 percent, and proof of vaccination will be required for all visitors.

Participating teams and the tournament schedule are still to be announced, but a Totem Spirit awards ceremony is planned for Saturday night.

For the most up-to-date information, see the Totem tournament website.

Port Alberni