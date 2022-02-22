Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

TOTEM 66: Basketball tournament returns for March 2022

Tournament was postponed by public health orders

The longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province is back, a little later than expected.

The 66th annual Totem tournament was originally scheduled for the beginning of January in Port Alberni, but new public health orders put into place in late December put the basketball tournament on hold.

Now, organizers have announced that the tournament is back on for March 10-12, 2022.

READ MORE: ADSS dance and cheer teams ready to perform at Totem 66

READ MORE: There’s no denying the spirit behind Alberni District Secondary School’s Totem 66 tournament

READ MORE: Pep band wants to make noise at Totem 66 in Port Alberni

“Right now we are picking up where we left off, planning for the event,” said Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) athletic director Mike Roberts. “There is a lot for us to do in a very short time but we are excited.”

Following public health orders, spectator capacity for the tournament will be limited to 50 percent, and proof of vaccination will be required for all visitors.

Participating teams and the tournament schedule are still to be announced, but a Totem Spirit awards ceremony is planned for Saturday night.

For the most up-to-date information, see the Totem tournament website.

Port Alberni

Previous story
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers are playoff bound

Just Posted

Senior girls’ Armada player Natalie Clappis successfully blocks senior boys’ Armada guard Daniel Chin during a scrimmage on Totem Media Day, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Alberni District Secondary School gym. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
TOTEM 66: Basketball tournament returns for March 2022

A firefighter knocks down the flames at a house fire on Redford Street and 17th Avenue on Feb. 22, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Fire crews knock down house fire on Redford Street in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jaydon Merritt’s goal in the first period of a game against the Campbell River Storm on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers are playoff bound

Sarah Bjorgan is one of the parents hoping to see late French immersion return to Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni parents aim to revive late French immersion