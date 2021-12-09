Totem Spirit candidate Emma Fines (left) and her manager Jordyn Broeckhuizen are getting ready for Totem 66. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Totem basketball tournament returns for 66th year

2021 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19

The longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province will be returning in the new year.

The 66th annual Totem tournament will take place at Alberni District Secondary School and the Alberni Athletic Hall on January 6, 7 and 8. The 2021 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, so the tagline for the 2022 tournament is “Business as usual.”

Emma Fines, one of five Totem Spirit candidates and a member of the ADSS Dance Team, and her manager Jordyn Broekhuizen, a member of the Armada Senior Girls basketball team, have been taking part in Totem for a few years now.

“We are so excited to promote such a fun event that we have participated in for several years,” Fines said. She and Broekhuizen are looking forward to seeing their community come together for this tournament once again.

There are five Totem Spirit candidates this year: Fines, Maddie Joseph, Kaitlyn Aston, Caiden Meyer and Maria Banman.

Keep an eye on the next few issues of the Alberni Valley News to learn more about Totem 66.

