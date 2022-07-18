Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) falls in front of Edmonton Oilers’ Ethan Bear (74) as he reaches for the puck while Jesse Puljujarvi, right, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trial begins for Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, former Canuck charged with sexual assault

Charge tied to a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017

The trial for a former Canucks forward accused of sexual assault has begun in Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen was in B.C. Supreme Court as Justice Catherine Wedge gave instructions to the 12-member jury on Monday.

Virtanen, a 25-year-old native of Abbotsford, B.C., was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into an incident that took place on Sept. 26, 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks.

Vancouver police launched the investigation in May 2021 after a 23-year-old woman filed a complaint.

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave the same month and his contract was bought out in June 2021.

He last played for Spartak Moscow in the Russian-based KHL and is not in custody.

—The Canadian Press

Crimesexual assaultvancouver canucks

Previous story
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, left, Janis Joseph, centre, on behalf of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Greg Willmon of Lady Rose Marine Services with a 2022 Business Investment award. Willmon purchased the business nearly a year ago. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News
Lady Rose Marine Services adds Sunday run to Bamfield

Darah Pointon and daughter Taylor, 8, hold up a missing poster for Amber Manthorne at the Tseshaht Market. The market has becone a mustering point for friends, family and community searchers who are looking for the Port Alberni woman who hasn’t been seen since July 7, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Hundreds of volunteers spend weekend searching for Amber Manthorne

According to the AV Museum, this photo shows the first aeroplane in Port Alberni, in 1920. A man stands in front of a biplane twirling the propeller. The pilot is in the cockpit. A group of people stand to the left and right of the plane. This is one of 24,000 historical photos in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive which can be found at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21530 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: The age of flight in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a back stairwell of the Harbourview Apartments in the early-morning hours of July 13, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Fire Dept. called to Harbourview Apartments for fire in stairwell