Justin Trudeau speaks with a young Montreal Canadiens fan at the Frank Conservation Area in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau says that as a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan he’s disappointed by the team’s selection of Logan Mailloux in the NHL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Justin Trudeau speaks with a young Montreal Canadiens fan at the Frank Conservation Area in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Prime Minister Trudeau says that as a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan he’s disappointed by the team’s selection of Logan Mailloux in the NHL draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Trudeau says Canadiens’ selection of sex-related offender shows ‘lack of judgment’

Logan Mailloux picked after sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he’s not happy with the Montreal Canadiens’ draft selection of a player convicted of a sex-related offence.

“As a lifelong Habs fan, I have to say I am deeply disappointed by the decision. I think it was a lack of judgment by the Canadiens organization,” Trudeau told reporters in Moncton N.B. “I think they have a lot of explaining to do, to Montrealers and to fans from right across the country.”

The Canadiens chose Logan Mailloux in the first round of the NHL draft on July 23. He was fined by Swedish authorities in December after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent, a photo of a woman performing a sexual act.

Some Montreal Canadiens sponsors have said they’re reviewing their relationship with the team after the selection of Mailloux.

Desjardins Group, a major Canadiens sponsor, contacted the team on Monday to “obtain an explanation and to share our discomfort with this decision,” Valérie Lamarre, a spokeswoman for the credit union federation, wrote in an email.

Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group also said it is “reviewing the situation.”

The 18-year-old defenceman, who had asked teams not to draft him, told reporters on Saturday that sharing the photo was “stupid” and “irresponsible.”

The selection of Mailloux has also been criticized by Isabelle Charest, Quebec’s minister responsible for the status of women, as well as by groups that advocate for women who are victims of sexual violence.

Charest, who is also the province’s deputy education minister responsible for sports, wrote Saturday that she was “surprised and disappointed by the Montreal Canadiens decision to draft Logan Mailloux despite his conviction for unacceptable acts.”

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters Saturday that the gap between Mailloux and the next best player the Habs could have picked was too large to ignore and that he believes he would have been drafted by another team if the Canadiens hadn’t picked him.

—Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s Jake Virtanen set to be bought out by Vancouver Canucks amid sex assault accusation

NHLprivacy

Previous story
Bulldogs, Bombers partner with San Group for free youth tickets

Just Posted

Bernie the Bulldogs mascot interacts with the audience during an Alberni Valley Bulldogs game in early 2020. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Bulldogs, Bombers partner with San Group for free youth tickets

Retired RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Djos was in Port Alberni on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to receive a Commanding Officer’s Commendation, presented by Port Alberni RCMP Inspector Eric Rochette, left. Retired journalist Shayne Morrow, right, wrote a book titled The Bulldog and the Helix about Djos’s efforts to solve a pair of murders in the city. Djos was one of three people to receive similar awards. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Island RCMP officers honoured for roles in solving high-profile cold case murders

Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied
Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

John Edmondson from Bread of Life Society in Port Alberni stands across from the Beaufort Hotel building. The Bread of Life and Lookout Society are partnering to buy the building and turn it into a full-service facility for people who are hard to house. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bread of Life partners with Vancouver society to buy Beaufort Hotel