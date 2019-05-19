Team B.C.’s David Porter tries to win the puck from Team Manitoba’s Conner Roulette during the bronze medal game of the 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships at Tahkini Arena in Whitehorse on May 12, 2019. Team Manitoba beat Team B.C. 5-3. JOHN HOPKINS-HILL/ YUKON NEWS

Two Alberni Valley hockey players win bronze at NAHC finals

Team BC male awarded a bronze medal after controversial decision

Two Alberni Valley-based hockey players have won bronze medals at the 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

David Porter (Alberni-Clayoquot Metis) and David Edgar (Ditidaht First Nation) made the roster for Team BC male. For Porter, it was his second trip in as many years to the NAHC championship.

Team BC male was awarded a bronze medal following their semifinal game with Manitoba after NAHC officials made the controversial decision to remove Team Alberta male from the tournament on the final day.

READ: Team Alberta removed from NAHC over travel plans

The decision had to do with the team’s travel plans upon departure from Whitehorse: they would have had to leave before the gold medal game started, and the NAHC organizers were not willing to change the time of the game to accommodate the team.

“Teams were responsible for their own travel bookings after being provided group travel information from the Host Committee’s local partners,” a statement from event organizers said. “The schedule for the 2019 NAHC was known in November 2018, leaving Team Alberta male ample opportunity to change their flight plans prior to the start of the Championships.”

Team BC lost 5–3 to Manitoba in their semifinal but were still awarded bronze. The two teams were told during an intermission of their game that the winner would play in the gold medal game.

READ: 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships conclude in Whitehorse

Team Manitoba went on to win gold by defeating Team Saskatchewan 6–1 in the final.

RELATED: Former Port Alberni hockey player heads to Harvard


