David Porter from Alberni-Clayoquot Metis celebrates a gold medal win at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Membertou, NS last year, with his two younger brothers Dylan and Hunter. Porter returns to the NAHCs for 2019 in Whitehorse this month. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two players from Alberni Valley region head to National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Two players from the Alberni Valley region will compete in the 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship in Whitehorse, Yukon from May 7–12.

David Edgar from Ditidaht First Nation and David Porter from Alberni-Clayoquot Metis have both been named to the male Team BC roster.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I∙SPARC), and its Provincial Hockey Committee announced the players and volunteer staff who will represent British Columbia in the 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) at the end of April.

I·SPARC hosted its Team BC Player Selection Camp from April 5-7 at the Matsqui Recreation Centre in Abbotsford, BC where 94 elite Indigenous male and female hockey players participated in the three-day process. From the camp, 20 male and 20 female hockey players were selected. These players will not only represent BC, but they will also proudly represent their Nations and communities at this prestigious national championship.

“Congratulations to all of the Team BC members selected to participate in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Whitehorse,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “You have travelled a long way to compete at the national level and you exemplify the amazing talent and spirit we have in B.C. I wish you the very best as you prepare for competition and I hope you truly enjoy your experience at the Games next month.”

“Our three-day selection camp showcased an amazing level of talent from across the province,” said Rick Brant, Executive Director at I·SPARC. “Team BC will be defending last year’s male gold medal performance and building on an impressive 4th place finish by the female team. We are very pleased with our rosters and the strengths of our two teams as we prepare for the 2019 NAHC in Whitehorse.

Team BC will gather in Delta for a one-day training camp prior to departing for the Yukon on Monday, May 6. The NAHC competition schedule commences Tuesday, May 7 through May 12.

