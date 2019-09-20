James Clark won first place and $1500 for his 32.5 pound salmon. MYRNA CLARK PHOTO

Tyee Club celebrates 80 years in Port Alberni

James Clark wins Fisherman of the Year award

The Tyee Club wrapped up a successful 2019 ladder season earlier this month, celebrating 80 years in Port Alberni.

The 2019 Tyee Club Ladder Season began June 15 and ended Sept 8, with 204 registered adults and 37 kids. The first fish of the season was caught by Junior angler Kayden Jasken (21.5).

The year end wind up was held at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Adult winners:

1st $1500 – James Clark (32.5)

2nd $1000 – Claudia Harrison (31.5)

3rd $500 – Sheldon Reed (31.5)

Junior winners:

1st $500 – Peyton Provencal (22.8)

2nd $300 Tristan Ruel (22.5)

3rd $100 Danica Schwager (21.9)

The Top Fisherman trophy for largest salmon caught overall was won by James Clark for his 32.5-pound Tyee caught at Lone Tree Point, which also earned him an exclusive Tyee Club Jacket.

The Bad Beat prize of an Abu Garcia reel (sponsored by Pacific Net & Twine) went to Bob Babych for his 30-pounder caught on Sept. 8 at Holm Island.

A bonus prize of a Lowrance depth sounder for the largest salmon caught on the last day of the season went to Tara Oscarson (16.2), sponsored by Mobile Marine services.

171 salmon weighing more than 18 pounds were recorded in the books by adults and 52 salmon weighing more than 10 pounds were recorded by Juniors for sponsored hidden draw prizes

Al Vanderlee won the door prize of a framed print of a coho, painted by artist Shauna Jasken

Four bronze pins were handed out this year to James, Claudia, Sheldon and Bob for catching a Tyee over 30 pounds.

 

James Clark wins a trophy for Fisherman of the Year. MYRNA CLARK PHOTO

Peyton Provencal won first place in the Junior Division. MYRNA CLARK PHOTO

Previous story
Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Just Posted

Tyee Club celebrates 80 years in Port Alberni

James Clark wins Fisherman of the Year award

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs rally for the win with five goals in third period

Port Alberni team has won two games in a row at home

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombudsman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of fatal bus crash

Swedish visitors celebrate steam donkey at McLean Mill—without the steam

Volunteers celebrate 90th birthday of mill’s vintage steam donkey

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

Island contestant competes on Great Canadian Baking Show

Andrea Nauta auditioned for the show before but was lucky second time around

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

Most Read