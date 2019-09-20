Tyee Club celebrates 80 years in Port Alberni

The Tyee Club wrapped up a successful 2019 ladder season earlier this month, celebrating 80 years in Port Alberni.

The 2019 Tyee Club Ladder Season began June 15 and ended Sept 8, with 204 registered adults and 37 kids. The first fish of the season was caught by Junior angler Kayden Jasken (21.5).

The year end wind up was held at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Adult winners:

1st $1500 – James Clark (32.5)

2nd $1000 – Claudia Harrison (31.5)

3rd $500 – Sheldon Reed (31.5)

Junior winners:

1st $500 – Peyton Provencal (22.8)

2nd $300 Tristan Ruel (22.5)

3rd $100 Danica Schwager (21.9)

The Top Fisherman trophy for largest salmon caught overall was won by James Clark for his 32.5-pound Tyee caught at Lone Tree Point, which also earned him an exclusive Tyee Club Jacket.

The Bad Beat prize of an Abu Garcia reel (sponsored by Pacific Net & Twine) went to Bob Babych for his 30-pounder caught on Sept. 8 at Holm Island.

A bonus prize of a Lowrance depth sounder for the largest salmon caught on the last day of the season went to Tara Oscarson (16.2), sponsored by Mobile Marine services.

171 salmon weighing more than 18 pounds were recorded in the books by adults and 52 salmon weighing more than 10 pounds were recorded by Juniors for sponsored hidden draw prizes

Al Vanderlee won the door prize of a framed print of a coho, painted by artist Shauna Jasken

Four bronze pins were handed out this year to James, Claudia, Sheldon and Bob for catching a Tyee over 30 pounds.

James Clark wins a trophy for Fisherman of the Year. MYRNA CLARK PHOTO