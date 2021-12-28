U.S. forfeits world juniors game against Switzerland due to COVID-19 quarantine

Yet to be determined if U.S. can play Sweden on Dec. 29

The United States has forfeited Tuesday’s (Dec. 28) preliminary game against Switzerland because their team was placed under a COVID-19 quarantine.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced the news Tuesday morning. The game will be recoded as a 1-0 win for Switzerland and the U.S. team’s quarantine status will be evaluated later to see if they can compete in their next preliminary round game against Sweden on Wednesday.

Statement regarding cancellation of today’s World Junior Championship game against Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/FLseWVfLcH — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 28, 2021

