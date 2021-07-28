U16 Alberni Tyees win silver in lacrosse tournament

Tournament was first since COVID-19 was declared

The Alberni Valley U16 Tyees celebrate their silver win at a lacrosse tournament in the Comox Valley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s U16 box lacrosse team played in their first tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and came away with silver medals earlier this month.

The “Gone Wild” tournament was hosted by the Comox Valley Minor Lacrosse Association, which invited six teams from across the Island to compete from July 16-18.

“What was most rewarding was seeing the kids back out playing,” said Kelly Fines, the head coach of the U16 Alberni Valley Tyees.

The Tyees went almost two seasons without playing games. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted this summer, the Tyees were able to play a few exhibition games against Cowichan, Parksville and Comox. Fines said the games were especially important for the players who are aging out of minor lacrosse this year.

“There was no league play this year, just exhibition games,” said Fines. “It was just a matter of getting them back on the floor playing games.”

The Tyees faced off against Peninsula in the semifinal of the “Gone Wild” tournament and beat them 6-5 in overtime to secure their spot in the final. They ultimately fell 12-0 to Juan de Fuca in the gold medal game.

The Juan de Fuca team was “very dominant” all weekend, said Fines, only giving up two goals throughout the whole tournament.

“The tournament was run very well,” said Fines.

Minor box lacrosse is finished for the season on Vancouver Island, although the Pacific Northwest Junior Lacrosse League (Junior B Tier 2) is still playing. Two of the U16 Tyees—Blake Knoll and Declan Fines—have been called up to play for the PNWJLL’s Oceanside Sharks to end their lacrosse season.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LacrossePort Alberni

Blake Knoll and Declan Fines are two U16 players from Port Alberni who have been called up to play for the Junior ‘B’ Oceanside Sharks. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)