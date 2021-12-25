U18 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver at home tournament

A U18 Bulldogs player keeps the puck away from a Capitals defender during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U18 Bulldogs player and a U18 Capitals player battle behind the Cowichan net on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U18 Bulldogs player fires a shot on the Cowichan goal during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning this game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The U18 Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a silver medal win in a home tournament earlier this month.

The Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association (AVMHA) hosted their U18 Recreational Winter Classic at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Dec. 18 and 19.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place over three days, but organizers made some adjustments to follow new provincial health orders that were announced on Dec. 17.

The Bulldogs earned a silver medal in an 8-5 loss to Campbell River. Campbell River picked up the gold medal, while Nanaimo finished third.

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni