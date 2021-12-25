U18 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver at home tournament

A U18 Bulldogs player keeps the puck away from a Capitals defender during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A U18 Bulldogs player keeps the puck away from a Capitals defender during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A U18 Bulldogs player and a U18 Capitals player battle behind the Cowichan net on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A U18 Bulldogs player and a U18 Capitals player battle behind the Cowichan net on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A U18 Bulldogs player fires a shot on the Cowichan goal during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning this game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A U18 Bulldogs player fires a shot on the Cowichan goal during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning this game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The U18 Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a silver medal win in a home tournament earlier this month.

The Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association (AVMHA) hosted their U18 Recreational Winter Classic at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Dec. 18 and 19.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place over three days, but organizers made some adjustments to follow new provincial health orders that were announced on Dec. 17.

The Bulldogs earned a silver medal in an 8-5 loss to Campbell River. Campbell River picked up the gold medal, while Nanaimo finished third.

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni

Previous story
Canadians down Russia 6-4 in front of sparse crowd in world pre-tournament game

Just Posted

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A U18 Bulldogs player keeps the puck away from a Capitals defender during a game on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Bulldogs ended up winning the game 3-2. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
U18 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver at home tournament

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

Angus Marshall, 14, helps prepare the JA1271 steam locomotive for Steam Inc.’s North Pole Express at the Paekakariki Railway Station in New Zealand, Dec. 19, 2021. (CHARMEAD SCHELLA/ Special to the AV News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Young train buff comes full circle with his love of the Santa Train