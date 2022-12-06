Vancouver Whitecaps general manager of women’s soccer Stephanie Labbe, former Canadian women’s national soccer team goalkeeper, attends a news conference after she was named to the position, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Monday that it will be home to one of two founding teams when a new professional women’s soccer eight-team league begins in 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps general manager of women’s soccer Stephanie Labbe, former Canadian women’s national soccer team goalkeeper, attends a news conference after she was named to the position, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Monday that it will be home to one of two founding teams when a new professional women’s soccer eight-team league begins in 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women’s pro soccer league

League will operate countrywide across two conferences, with four teams in each conference

A new professional women’s soccer league is coming to Canada.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Monday that the club will be home to one of two founding teams when the eight-team league begins in 2025. The other founding team belongs to Calgary Foothills Soccer Club.

Homes for the six other teams are expected to be named in 2023.

The league will operate countrywide across two conferences, with four teams in each conference.

Diana Matheson, a former member of the Canadian women’s national soccer team, and her business partner Thomas Gilbert are launching the league under the banner of Project 8 Sports Inc.

“We are thrilled to announce that the development of a Canadian professional women’s soccer league is well underway,” Matheson, Project 8’s CEO, said in a statement. “Much work has gone on behind the scenes to get to today.”

Project 8 said in a release that the league will be led “primarily by former national team players,” with gold medallists Christine Sinclair and Stephanie Labbe “contributing to the planning and development of the league.”

“The creation of this league is something we have been advocating for over many years, and to be part of seeing it come to fruition is truly exciting,” said Labbe, the Whitecaps’ general manager of women’s soccer. “We look forward to working with stakeholders across the Canadian soccer environment to make this league successful.”

It’s important that women are building the league, said Sinclair.

“We are committed to developing something that is built differently, for women by women,” she said. “We want to change the soccer landscape in Canada so women’s players can develop and play professionally here at home instead of having to go abroad, as every one of our national team players must do now to be successful.”

RELATED: Canada captain Christine Sinclair challenges Canada Soccer to step up in new memoir

soccer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pettersson nets OT winner as Canucks rally for wild 7-6 victory over Canadiens

Just Posted

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

(File photo)
Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni

Hugh Grist is chair of the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation calls for grant applications