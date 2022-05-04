Vancouver Canucks bringing Young Stars Classic back to Penticton

The multi-day event ran in the Peach City from 2010 to 2018

After a three-year hiatus, the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Some of the NHL’s brightest stars will be in Penticton this September.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that the Young Stars Classic is coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre from Sept. 14 to 18.

Starting in 2010, the team brought the pre-season tournament to the Peach City for nine consecutive years.

After taking a year off in 2019, the Young Stars Classic was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2010 to 2018, the Canucks’ youngsters were joined by prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in Penticton for the tournament.

The official lineup of teams has not yet been revealed for 2022, however, the Canucks’ Western Canadian foes are expected to return.

Whether prospects from the Seattle Kraken will be in South Okanagan from Sept. 14 to 18 is currently unknown.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today key dates for the 2022 off-season, highlighted with the return of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, and concluding with Training Camp in Whistler, B.C. from September 23-24. DETAILS | https://t.co/2ayfEB3700 pic.twitter.com/7ZrI9nD8e5 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) May 3, 2022

