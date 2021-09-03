Shelly Stouffer celebrates winning both the mid-master and the senior division titles at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championships this week in Bromont, Que. (Bernard Brault/Golf Canada)

Vancouver Island golfer becomes a double Canadian champion

Shelly Stouffer wins mid-master and senior division titles in Quebec

A Nanoose Bay golfer, after winning the B.C. championship at the start of summer, has gone on to become a double Canadian champion.

Shelly Stouffer of Fairwinds Golf Club won the mid-master and senior division titles at the 50th Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur and Senior Championship this week in Bromont, Que.

Stouffer finished the 54-hole tournament at 7-over par. That was one stroke better than Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., in the mid-masters division and one stroke better than Kyrinis and Helene Chartrand of Pincourt, Que., in the senior division.

“It feels amazing, it feels awesome,” said Stouffer, in a Golf Canada press release. “I wanted to play last year and because of COVID, it never happened. So, it’s great to be here this year.”

Her tournament score was also good enough for third place in the mid-amateur competition, two strokes behind winner Christina Spence Proteau of Port Alberni.

By winning the Canadian senior women’s title, Stouffer receives exemptions to play in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship in Point Clear, Ala., this month, as well as the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering, Ohio, next summer.

Golf

