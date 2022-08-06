Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Vancouver Island hammer thrower wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Ethan Katzberg’s personal-best throw puts him on the podium in Birmingham, England

A hammer thrower from Nanaimo reached the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Katzberg, 20, threw the hammer a personal-best 76.36 metres on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the games in Birmingham, England, enough for a silver medal.

“I don’t think it’s set in yet … but I’m very happy that today went the way it did. It’s amazing,” Katzberg told Athletics Canada.

He said going into the competition, he knew a medal was a possibility as many of the top throwers in Birmingham were at a similar level.

“So I knew it just took a little bit extra to come out in medal position and I was fortunate enough to put it together and make it happen,” he said.

His silver-medal throw was more than two metres farther than his personal best, a new Canadian U23 record, and also farther than Katzberg thought was possible for him this season.

“Throwing 76, I didn’t think it was happening this year … I surpassed my expectations. It’s unreal,” he said.

England’s Nick Miller won gold with a throw just seven centimetres farther than Katzberg’s best. Alexandros Poursanidis of Cyprus won the bronze.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo hammer thrower breaks Canadian youth record


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

College AthleticsCommonwealth Games

Previous story
Provincial, territorial federations want Hockey Canada meeting before paying dues
Next story
Canadian wrestlers Di Stasio, Randhawa capture Commonwealth Games gold

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Grant Coulthart had a gold medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer