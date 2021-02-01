The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

With many sports leagues playing a wait and see game based on provincial health orders, the next deadline is coming up for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The league reminded fans in a Jan. 11 Facebook post that all games are cancelled until at least Feb. 5, but that the VIJHL will be evaluating its “go-forward” plan at that time.

The VIJHL, including Greater Victoria’s Westshore Wolves, Saanich Braves, Peninsula Panthers and Victoria Cougars, has not been on the ice since November.

Follow vijhl.com for up to date details.

RELATED STORY: Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League hasn’t given up on season

 

Most Read