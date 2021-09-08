An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases

Westshore Wolves were scheduled to host expansion team Lake Cowichan Kraken

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

The league said in a statement posted on its website that it has cancelled the game between Lake Cowichan Kraken and Westshore Wolves scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at The Q Centre in Colwood, after being advised that “some players” have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past couple of days.

“The names of the players and all health information is confidential,” it said.

RELATED: Border closure forcing BCHL’s Wenatchee Wild to open season on road

The league said in its statement that it will reschedule the game while raising the possibility of future cancellations.

“Future games will be assessed on a day to day basis,” it reads.

The league also said that teams are “strongly recommended” to revert to their COVID-19 protocols put into place last fall since many players travel between health districts.

