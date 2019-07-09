Michelle Stilwell is being inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame in November. — File photo

Vancouver Island MLA heading into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Parksville-Qualicum’s Stilwell began athletic career in Winnipeg

Michelle Stilwell’s love and passion for sports began in Winnipeg, where she was born.

From there, after suffering an accident at the age of 17 that left her a quadriplegic, Stilwell continued to be deeply involved in sports and eventually became Canada’s most-decorated Paralympian, winning gold medals in two different disciplines — wheelchair basketball and wheelchair racing.

Stilwell’s achievements are being recognized where it all began. She will be one of seven people and a team being inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame, at its 40th Anniversary Induction Ceremonies and Dinner on Nov. 2.

“It is an incredible honour to be recognized by my home province for my achievements in sport,” said Stilwell. “My love of sport began in Manitoba at a young age and was nurtured by countless people and organizations. I am so thankful to everyone who has had a hand in shaping my success as an athlete and Paralympian.”

READ MORE: Paralympic champion and MLA Stilwell retires from international competiton

Stilwell has won six gold medals — one in basketball and five in track — at three different Paralympic Games in Beijing (2000), London (2012) and Rio (2016). She is a world-record holder in the T52 100 and 200-metre events. She was also previously inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Stilwell is now retired from sport and is currently the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. She continues to be a strong advocate for healthy, active living and sport. She has been a champion for KidSport, which helps young people overcome financial barriers so they can participate in organized sport. She also sits on the International Paralympic Committee’s Audit and Finance Committee.

The other Manitoba Hall of Fame inductees named include athletes Charles Baksh (cricket), Susanne Dandenault (athletics, weightlifting), and Jon Montgomery (skeleton); and builders Don Hornby (rowing); Maureen Orchard (basketball, wheelchair basketball) and Hector Vergara (soccer). The team being inducted is the Brandon University Bobcats dynasty basketball team (1987-89).

— NEWS Staff, Submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Giovetti gets game of the day in Alberni golf action

Just Posted

MAINSTAGE: Moral battle ensues in Cherry Docs at ADSS Theatre

Central Interior Zone takes the stage in Theatre BC event July 9 in Port Alberni

Port Alberni pitches for provincial food hub in former Port Fish processing plant

BC Ministry of Agriculture offering up to $750,000 for successful applicants

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Giovetti gets game of the day in Alberni golf action

Next Sunday, July 14 will be two man best ball

Port Alberni shines as visitors flock to waterfront for final cruise ship fest

Holland America’s Maasdam passengers give thumbs up to Island visit

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Escaped Vancouver Island prison inmates back in custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer

Young Coquitlam author’s new book tells of lost dog near Williams Lake during 2017 fires

Nathan McTaggart, 13, was inspired to write book after meeting a young Williams Lake fire evacuee

Vancouver Island MLA heading into Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame

Parksville-Qualicum’s Stilwell began athletic career in Winnipeg

Cannabis activist Jodie Emery gets mixed reactions after smoking on BC Ferry

BC Ferries does not allow smoking on its boats, terminals

Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Conditions ‘very dry’ across Vancouver Island despite rainfall

Low runoff on the Campbell River poised to break records going back 60 years

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Most Read