Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling returns to Port Alberni

Events to take place at Maht Mahs Gym on July 21 and Oct. 20

Eddy “Impact” Osborne takes down Nolan James, aka Island Crusader, during action in front of the main stage at Five Acre Shaker in 2019. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling (VIPW) is back in Port Alberni.

The next show will take place Friday, July 21 at Maht Mahs Gym on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve (5000 Mission Road).

This will be VIPW’s third show in Port Alberni this year, and it’s the first time in almost 10 years that VIPW has had a regular schedule of events in the Alberni Valley.

“When we originally started the company in 2013, we had some growing pains,” explained Cody Washington, one of the owners of VIPW and a wrestler himself. “We weren’t drawing enough people [in Port Alberni] to make it feasible. We built the company up in Nanaimo and Victoria instead.”

Now, after a break of almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro wrestling has returned to Port Alberni, and the crowds are growing.

“This is our 10th year in business, and there are still people that are just finding out about us,” said Washington. “But we’re definitely finding that there is a following in Port Alberni.”

All of the events so far have taken place at Maht Mahs Gym. Washington said when VIPW originally started looking around Port Alberni for a venue, it was “very difficult” to find one available. After getting in contact with Tseshaht First Nation, they decided to give Maht Mahs a try. After a successful first show in February, they decided to keep going back.

“We just found that the venue is perfect for us,” said Washington. “It’s a smaller hall, it’s well-maintained and it’s great for hosting pro wrestling.”

Pro wrestling, said Washington, is a bit different than other sports because it is a form of athletic theatre. He compares it to a live movie. But pro wrestling is also one of the few sports where you can interact with the athletes—it is encouraged for audience members to yell, boo and cheer for the wrestlers.

“It’s like an action movie taking place in front of you,” Washington said. “And no matter how big the crowd is, [the wrestlers] will always give them a great show. There are all different kinds of styles of professional wrestling, so there’s something for everyone.”

The main event on Friday, July 21 will be Moondog Manson taking on Cremator von Slasher.

“They’ve been wrestling each other for over 20 years, all over B.C.,” said Washington. “This will be the continuation of that battle.”

The VIPW tag team championship match on Friday will be Scotty Mac and Drayco squaring off against BJ Laredo and Mat Maverick.

Other matches include Riea Von Slasher vs. Cope, the international star Gabriel Fuerza vs. Evan Ashford, “First Nations powerhouse” Suma Te Woke La vs Jake Kruger and Evil Deeds vs. Badman McCann.

Washington is originally from Port Alberni. He was born and raised in the Alberni Valley and got his start running professional wrestling shows out of his backyard.

“So it’s really come full circle for me,” he said. “When I first started [Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling], I didn’t think it would get this big. We’ve put in the work and we’ve earned our spot here. We do it to give people entertainment.”

The next show will take place July 21. After that, VIPW will host one more Port Alberni show on Oct. 20.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and bell is at 7 p.m. Food and drink are available at the concession. Tickets can be purchased at Flandangle’s or online at www.viprowrestling.ca.

