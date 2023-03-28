Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

McLean Mill 10K will take place on Sunday, April 2

The Vancouver Island Race Series will be returning to Port Alberni on Sunday, April 2 with a new and refreshed racing route.

The race formerly known as the Port Alberni Paper Chase has now been re-branded to the McLean Mill 10K. Just like in previous years, the race will be put on by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. But this year, for the first time, it will be co-sponsored and co-organized by Ridge View Health and Performance, a physiotherapy clinic that opened last year in Port Alberni.

Bill Collette, chamber of commerce CEO, says the long-term goal is for Ridge View to take over the run in its entirety, since the business is “more suited” to host a racing event than the chamber. Sasha Visona, the owner of Ridge View, says she was immediately interested in getting involved in the race when the opportunity came up.

“We had been looking for some kind of community event that would promote physical activity in the community,” she explained.

Previously, the Paper Chase started at Cherry Creek Hall, but this new race will both start and finish at McLean Mill. The route has also been “refreshed,” said Visona, to take advantage of the natural features in Port Alberni.

“We want to show more people what the valley has to offer,” said Visona. “We’re really trying to get more people out here.”

So far, registration for the race is up much higher than previous years. Visona attributes part of this to marketing from the Island Race Series, but it also might be because of the change in distance. The Paper Chase was a 15K run, but Visona says a 10K run is more appealing to beginning runners.

Ridge View Health and Performance offered a training initiative this year, called “Learn to Run 10K.” The virtual program was designed to teach beginners how to build up to a 10K run, and Visona said there was enough interest that she is hoping to make the program an “in-person” one next year.

Eventually, Visona said she would like to see the event become bigger, with an opportunity for local vendors to set up. This year, the race will feature Dog Mountain Brewing as a vendor, serving up craft beer for attendees after the race ends. Ridge View Health and Performance will also be providing on-site physiotherapy, athletic therapy and massage therapy.

“We started simple this year, since it’s our first year,” she said.

All proceeds from event registration will be donated to KidSport Port Alberni, which provides grants to help cover the costs of registration fees for young athletes.

“We’re not looking to profit,” Visona explained. “We just want to promote physical activity, and we thought this would be a good way for us to give back.”

Ridge View Health and Performance recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Port Alberni. Visona moved back to her home town of Port Alberni last year to open the clinic, which is located next to Fresh Coast Market on Cherry Creek Road.

The clinic offers physiotherapy, kinesiology, athletic therapy and massage therapy. Visona describes it as a “one-stop shop” for both physical and mental health.

“It’s multi-disciplinary, because health is not one size fits all,” said Visona.

The McLean Mill 10K starts at 11 a.m. at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Sunday, April 2. Runners can register for the McLean Mill 10K, or any of the other Vancouver Island Race Series races, at www.islandseries.org.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Herdman laments labour dispute between national teams and Canada Soccer

Just Posted

Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

The Port Alberni Black Sheep are the 2023 Times Colonist Cup champions. (PHOTO COURTESY TANYA SHANNON)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are TC Cup champions

Pop-up banner image