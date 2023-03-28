Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

The Vancouver Island Race Series will be returning to Port Alberni on Sunday, April 2 with a new and refreshed racing route.

The race formerly known as the Port Alberni Paper Chase has now been re-branded to the McLean Mill 10K. Just like in previous years, the race will be put on by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce. But this year, for the first time, it will be co-sponsored and co-organized by Ridge View Health and Performance, a physiotherapy clinic that opened last year in Port Alberni.

Bill Collette, chamber of commerce CEO, says the long-term goal is for Ridge View to take over the run in its entirety, since the business is “more suited” to host a racing event than the chamber. Sasha Visona, the owner of Ridge View, says she was immediately interested in getting involved in the race when the opportunity came up.

“We had been looking for some kind of community event that would promote physical activity in the community,” she explained.

Previously, the Paper Chase started at Cherry Creek Hall, but this new race will both start and finish at McLean Mill. The route has also been “refreshed,” said Visona, to take advantage of the natural features in Port Alberni.

“We want to show more people what the valley has to offer,” said Visona. “We’re really trying to get more people out here.”

So far, registration for the race is up much higher than previous years. Visona attributes part of this to marketing from the Island Race Series, but it also might be because of the change in distance. The Paper Chase was a 15K run, but Visona says a 10K run is more appealing to beginning runners.

Ridge View Health and Performance offered a training initiative this year, called “Learn to Run 10K.” The virtual program was designed to teach beginners how to build up to a 10K run, and Visona said there was enough interest that she is hoping to make the program an “in-person” one next year.

Eventually, Visona said she would like to see the event become bigger, with an opportunity for local vendors to set up. This year, the race will feature Dog Mountain Brewing as a vendor, serving up craft beer for attendees after the race ends. Ridge View Health and Performance will also be providing on-site physiotherapy, athletic therapy and massage therapy.

“We started simple this year, since it’s our first year,” she said.

All proceeds from event registration will be donated to KidSport Port Alberni, which provides grants to help cover the costs of registration fees for young athletes.

“We’re not looking to profit,” Visona explained. “We just want to promote physical activity, and we thought this would be a good way for us to give back.”

Ridge View Health and Performance recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in Port Alberni. Visona moved back to her home town of Port Alberni last year to open the clinic, which is located next to Fresh Coast Market on Cherry Creek Road.

The clinic offers physiotherapy, kinesiology, athletic therapy and massage therapy. Visona describes it as a “one-stop shop” for both physical and mental health.

“It’s multi-disciplinary, because health is not one size fits all,” said Visona.

The McLean Mill 10K starts at 11 a.m. at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Sunday, April 2. Runners can register for the McLean Mill 10K, or any of the other Vancouver Island Race Series races, at www.islandseries.org.

Port Alberni