Vancouver Island riders flock to Cowichan for 2022 Island Cup Series opener

More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There were more than 200 spots available for riders in the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro on April 24, the first enduro of the 2022 Island Cup Series.

Those spots sold out in under six hours when registration opened on March 24, showing how eager mountain bikers were to get back in action after two seasons off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who turned out for the race were Richie Rude, a highly decorated American rider. Rude finished second in the expert men division behind local rider Mckay Vezina. Vezina is also a board member for the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, which put on the event along with Cowichan Cycles and Cycle Therapy.

The youth race consisted of one stage, the U19 races were three stages, the sport races were four stages, and the junior expert, masters and expert races were five stages each.

The youth race consisted of one stage, the U19 races were three stages, the sport races were four stages, and the junior expert, masters and expert races were five stages each.

TOP FINISHERS:

Youth (14 riders)

1. Simon Gleeson (5:05.240)

2. Callum Bobbitt (5:14.637)

3. Maverick Belton (5:15.953)

4. Darragh Whitehead (5:22.948)

5. Kylan Warren (5:33.046)

U19 female (five riders)

1. Nomi de Roos (9:35.626)

2. Echo Slobodzian (10:24.821)

3. Annabelle Whitehead (10:38.002)

4. Piper Graaten (12:01.233)

5. Emily Shaw (17:36.895)

U19 male (47 riders)

1. Jesse Hughes (9:01.539)

2. Noah Riedel (9:09.252)

3. Marcus Appenheimer (9:12.009)

4. Aidan Atkins (9:19.992)

5. Kyle Irving (9:22.168)

Sport women (11 riders)

1. Kristen Meyer (15:19.780)

2. Lexi Chappel (15:53.578)

3. Julia Gallant (15:53.813)

4. Kate Smith (16:12.778)

5. Rebecca Mack (16:37.372)

Sport men (20 riders)

1. Dave Picard (13:10.926)

2. Terry Finlay (13:28.686)

3. Liam Upton (13:40.947)

4. Brandan Grenon (13:46.774)

5. Matthew Smith (13:47.783)

Junior expert female (seven riders)

1. Lindsey Cameron (16:46.781)

2. Kimberly Chen (17:30.088)

3. Keely Bathurst (17:43.642)

4. Ava Kitching (18:15.755)

5. Kate Brenan (18:55/936)

Junior expert male (26 riders)

1. Leif Bjornson (14:11.988)

2. Seamus George (14:14.335)

3. Jimi Voss (14:16.554)

4. Rhys Blair (14:19.450)

5. Dawson Shepard (14:22.762)

Masters women (one rider)

1. Esme Woltz (17:41.962)

Masters men (18 riders)

1. Scott Mitchell (14:09.163)

2. Brent Kral (14:43.614)

3. David Pfaffenberger (14:47.544)

4. Brian Woltz (14:54.609)

5. Brett Whitehead (15:18.116)

Expert women (14 riders)

1. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (14:43.027)

2. Emily Lan (15:08.616)

3. Alix Varchol (15:14.363)

4. Keira Flanagan (15:36.108)

5. Brittany Falconer (16:09.148)

Expert men (46 riders)

1. Mckay Vezina (12:27.849)

2. Richie Rude (12:41.068)

3. Carter Krasny (12:57.170)

4. Chris Bennett (13:02.004)

5. John McKinnon (13:18.966)

Mountain biking

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Aliu lands book deal on how he confronted racism in hockey
Next story
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

Trevor Little leads students from Haahuupayak Elementary School in a song at Millstone Park in Port Alberni for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Day of Action on May 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
More than 100 walk in Port Alberni to remember murdered, missing Indigenous women

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

Gerrie Pavan has prepared dozens of plants<ins>—such as the red valarian, angelica and raspberry cane she’s holding—</ins> for the Mt. Klitza Garden Club’s annual plant sale, coming up Saturday, May 7 at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Mt. Klitsa Garden Club annual plant sale returns to Rollin Art Centre

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road in 2021. This year, the book sale will return to the Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Book sale fundraiser returns this weekend