Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports seeks volunteer instructors

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports gives people aged six and older with physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to learn about skiing or snowboarding. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports at Mount Washington is looking for volunteer instructors.

The adaptive snowsports program introduces people aged six and up with physical or cognitive challenges to downhill skiing, snowboarding or Nordic skiing. Aside from regular lessons and racing programs VISAS also hosts several annual events, such as Veterans’ Ski Week, VISAS Awareness Day and the Herb Bradley Snowsport Festival, named in memory of the man who brought adaptive snowsports to Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

An information meeting for prospective instructors is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay (411 Anderton Avenue).

Training dates for skiing take place Nov. 20-21, Dec. 11-12, and Jan. 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Training dates for snowboarding are Dec. 7 (evening), Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Jan. 8, 9, 15 and 16 (evenings).

VISAS follows BC Public Health Authority requirements with regard to COVID-19 precautions.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort is located 30 minutes north of the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. From Port Alberni, the drive is approximately 90 minutes.

To learn more, go online to www.visasweb.ca, check out the society’s Facebook page, or contact Bob Hodgson at 250-339-6833 (e-mail: training@visasweb.ca).

Mount WashingtonSkiing and Snowboarding