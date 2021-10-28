Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports seeks volunteer instructors

Lessons, events take place at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports gives people aged six and older with physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to learn about skiing or snowboarding. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports gives people aged six and older with physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to learn about skiing or snowboarding. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports at Mount Washington is looking for volunteer instructors.

The adaptive snowsports program introduces people aged six and up with physical or cognitive challenges to downhill skiing, snowboarding or Nordic skiing. Aside from regular lessons and racing programs VISAS also hosts several annual events, such as Veterans’ Ski Week, VISAS Awareness Day and the Herb Bradley Snowsport Festival, named in memory of the man who brought adaptive snowsports to Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

An information meeting for prospective instructors is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay (411 Anderton Avenue).

Training dates for skiing take place Nov. 20-21, Dec. 11-12, and Jan. 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Training dates for snowboarding are Dec. 7 (evening), Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Jan. 8, 9, 15 and 16 (evenings).

VISAS follows BC Public Health Authority requirements with regard to COVID-19 precautions.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort is located 30 minutes north of the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. From Port Alberni, the drive is approximately 90 minutes.

To learn more, go online to www.visasweb.ca, check out the society’s Facebook page, or contact Bob Hodgson at 250-339-6833 (e-mail: training@visasweb.ca).

Mount WashingtonSkiing and Snowboarding

 

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports gives people aged six and older with physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to learn about skiing or snowboarding. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports gives people aged six and older with physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to learn about skiing or snowboarding. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Kelowna minor hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sex assault investigation
Next story
Fast enough for you? Vancouver Island racer hits record speed of 468 km/h

Just Posted

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has launched a series of online education workshops for caregivers and people living with dementia. (PHOTO COURTESY ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF B.C.)
Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers online workshops for caregivers, people with dementia

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire on Saturday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is recruiting new volunteer instructors for the 2021-22 snowsport season at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports seeks volunteer instructors

Sea Cadets Caitlynn Baker, left, and Cassie Campbell right practice their hitches during a ropes exercise at HMCS Quadra in 2017. (PHOTO COURTESY MEGAN BOUDREAU)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Port Alberni’s sea cadets are in danger of closing