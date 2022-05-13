Parksville para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. (Swimming Canada Facebook photo)

Parksville para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. (Swimming Canada Facebook photo)

Vancouver Island swimmer to compete at 2022 Commonwealth Games in England

Ravensong Breakers product Nikolas Bennett is one of eight para-swimmers on Canadian team

Parksville Paralympian Nikolas Bennett will join the Canadian swimming team that will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, July 28 to Aug. 8.

Bennett, following four record-breaking performances at the Canadian Trials last April in Saanich, was named to the 31-athlete Canadian swim team that will compete at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. The Ravensong Breakers product is one of eight Para swimmers chosen.

READ: Parksville swimmer Bennett sets four Canadian records at national trials

Birmingham 2022 will feature 19 sports and eight para-sports as part of its program with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games will showcase the largest para-sport program ever.

In addition, for the first time in its history, the Games will feature more medal events for women (135) than men (133).

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadaCommonwealth GamesParksvilleSwimming

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Pair of Canadian clubs see NHL playoff matchups extended to Game 7
Next story
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach

Just Posted

Environment Canada says yesterday was the coldest May 12 since 1911 in Nanaimo and Port Alberni. (News Bulletin file)
Chilly conditions break century-old temperature records in Nanaimo, Port Alberni

Carl Poole, left, from ADSS and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $1,000 donation from Save-On-Foods manager James Arbouw and assistant manager Trent Clay, May 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Save-On-Foods ‘rounds up’ donation for Port Alberni high school’s breakfast program

People in the Alberni Valley turned to trails like the Bingo Bay Trail inside the Alberni Valley Community Forest to be physically distanced outdoors during the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. June 12, 2020 (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Forest open house takes place May 13 at AV Regional Airport

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, from left, Naomi Dorst, Abby Lamb, Jett Laborsiere, Jaxxon Wunderlick and Sophie Wunderlick held a bake sale and cake raffle at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
4-H alive and well in Port Alberni