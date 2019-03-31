Team Douglas, from left to right: skip Rebecca Douglas, third Brooke Reintjes, second Michaela Morrill, lead Delaena Reintjes and coach Dave Douglas. PHOTO COURTESY CURL BC

Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

The Douglas rink, made up of curlers from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville, came home with a bronze medal finish after the U18 BC Curling Championships last month.

The provincials took place in Juan de Fuca between March 12-17, with eight teams of boys and eight teams of girls competing for the BC title and the chance to go on to nationals.

After seven round robin games, Team Douglas was tied for first place and faced Team Taylor, from the Royal City and Tunnel Town curling clubs, in a playoff game. The game was “a close one,” said head coach Dave Douglas, with Team Taylor eventually winning 6-5 in an extra end. Team Douglas was awarded the bronze medal, while Team Taylor went on to take silver against Team Buchy.

“They brought their best all weekend,” said Dave. “They played very hard and were really in every game.”

The Douglas rink is made up of skip Rebecca Douglas of Port Alberni, third Brooke Reintjes from Duncan, second Michaela Morrill of Parksville and lead Delaena Reintjes from Duncan.

Rebecca is not new to the U18s. Her team earned bronze at the 2017 U18 BC championships in Nanaimo, and her 2018 team—which also included Brooke and Delaena Reintjes—made it to the provincials, too.

The 2019 teammates know each other very well now, according to Dave, and play well together.

“They all got along really well and played for each other all weekend,” he said.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout
Next story
Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

North Island College’s Roger Street Bistro reopening in Port Alberni

Bistro will be opening its doors to the public starting Monday, April 8

Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

Alberni Hospice Society closer to moving into ‘forever home’

Hospice society held a ‘stud-signing’ for their new building

Trio of whales spotted in Alberni Inlet

Orcas take quick visit along Port Alberni’s waterfront

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

he party says the plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Vancouver Island woman wins $675,000 lottery prize

Sandy Newell wins $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Most Read