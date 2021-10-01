Callum Davison hoists the GolfBC Championship trophy. (Mackenzie Tour photo)

Callum Davison hoists the GolfBC Championship trophy. (Mackenzie Tour photo)

Vancouver Island’s Callum Davison wins GolfBC Championship

Davison becomes the first two-time winner on the Mackenzie Tour this season

Duncan’s Callum Davison became the first two-time winner on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada winner this season by winning the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club in Kelowna on Sunday.

Davison finished with a four-round total of 14-under, two shots better than Delta’s Yi Cao. Davison went into the day with a one-shot lead, then shot a three-under 68 on Sunday.

“I never played very aggressive,” Davison said. “I made a sloppy bogey after hitting driver on No. 10. That kind of kicked me in the butt and [I said to myself] I can’t glide in; I’ve got to get after it. So, I made two birdies after that and that kind of got the round going.”

Davison previously won the Brudenell River Classic on Prince Edward Island earlier this month. He has a commanding lead in the Mackenzie Tour points standing going into the final event of the season, the Reliance Properties DC Bank Open Presented by Times Colonist at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria. Davison has accrued 1,164.19 points over the season, while amateur Noah Steele sits second with 926.25 and Brendan Leonard is third with 910.89.

“It’s funny because if you told me I was going to win one tournament on this Tour, it would be Uplands,” Davison said. “I used to play there every week when I was home, so I’m comfortable on that track. Some friends and family are going to come out next week. I’m just looking to have another good week, put myself in contention and see what happens”

Golf

