Vancouver Island’s Davison earns 1st win on golf’s Mackenzie Tour

Nine birdies in second round help Duncan golfer to one-stroke win

Duncan’s Callum Davison earned his first career victory on the Mackenzie Tour at the Brudenell River Classic in P.E.I. (Submitted)

Duncan’s Callum Davison earned his first career victory on the Mackenzie Tour at the Brudenell River Classic in P.E.I. (Submitted)

Duncan golfer Callum Davison beat out the weather and the rest of the field to earn his first career victory on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada.

As the last gasps of Hurricane Ida rolled through the Maritines on Thursday, Sept. 2, Davison shot a three-under final round of 69 to finish atop the leaderboard in the the Brudenell River Classic at Brudenell River Golf Course in Cardigan, P.E.I.

Davison edged out Golf Canada Amateur Team member Noah Steele by a single shot to take the win.

“It feels great,” said Davison , the only player on Tour to employ the unorthodox cross-handed grip on full swings. “I hit it great off the tee all week, so that was huge. I’ve been struggling with that this season, and I just made some putts when I needed to.”

Davison made nine birdies — including his first hole of the day — on Wednesday as he shot an eight-under 64 to take a two-shot lead after two rounds. He was tied for 14th after the first round on Tuesday.

It rained throughout the day on Thursday, getting harder as the lead groups came through the back nine down the stretch. The grounds crew used squeegees on the last few greens as puddles began to form. Davison bogeyed two of his last three holes.

“After [No.] 12 it was terrible,” Davison said of the weather. “I was just trying to make contact. If you miss it, at least miss it in the right areas so you can at least try to make a par. By the time we got to 17, it was not really very playable. I’m just glad on 18 all I had to do was make a six [to force a playoff].”

Davison now sits fourth overall on the Mackenzie Tour 2021 leaderboard. In June, Davison won the Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament in Dupont, Wash.

Golf

Previous story
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action
Next story
NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

Just Posted

In this photo, circa 1946, several large fish hang under a Port Alberni Tyee Club sign, labelled with their weights. The Tyee Club was formed in the 1930s by a group of businessmen who loved to fish and wanted to promote fishing in the Alberni Inlet. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN14100 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tyee Club has long history in Port Alberni

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action