Vernon Vipers bounce Bulldogs 5-1

Kjell Kjemhus of the Vernon Vipers tries to snipe one past goalle Cole Demers of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in BCHL action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Max Palaga recorded 21 saves for his second straight win as the Vernon Vipers bounced the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-1 in B.C. Hockey League play Saturday night before 1.989 fans at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers improved to 6-5-3 for last place in the tight Interior Division, while the Bulldogs dipped to 5-9-1, fourth in the Island Division.

Vernon went 3-for-10 on the power play with Conor Marritt deftly deflecting a Jack Judson howitzer from the right point high and over ex-Viper goalie Cole Demers at 16:46 of the first period. Captain Jagger Williamson earned the secondary assist. Judson pointed to Marritt right away so the officials were aware he got a stick on the shot which came 14 seconds into the man advantage with Jackson Doucet off for slashing. Marritt has three goals on the season.

Doucet equalized on a 5-on-3 eight minutes into the middle period, going back door with assists going to Ryan Miotto and former Viper d-man Darren Rizzolo. The Dawgs went on the 5-on-3 after Jesse Lansdell was assessed a kneeing penalty on Marcus Walters before Mitch Andres went to the box for roughing. It was Doucet’s second snipe of the season.

Vernon winger Coleton Bilodeau enjoyed a short breakaway chance shortly after but was held by defenceman Grayson Valente. Rizzolo then took a high sticking minor after catching Marritt in the face. Marritt was named the Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

Lansdell, who took second star, collected his sixth of the year by scooping puck past Demers from his knees on the power play after a shot by Andres from the left hashmark. The goal came 18 seconds into the man advantage.

Vernon converted 17 seconds later, even strength, when centre Swetlikoff scored his fourth of the season from the left side on Port Alberni’s doorstep. Ben Helgeson, who took the first shot, and Elan Bar Lev-Wise drew assists on the odd-man rush.

The Dawgs lost Miotto with a blow to the head penalty and game ejection with 108 seconds to play.

Williamson took a feed from Swetlikoff and hit the empty net for Vernon’s final goal with 64 seconds left for his third of the year. Lansdell earned the secondary assist. Williamson, who had 1+2, was chosen first star.

The Vipers struck again with the man advantage with Bilodeau connecting from the high slot for his first goal of the season with 17 seconds left. Googins was given a double minor for spearing to put Vernon on the power play. Teddy Wooding and D Michael Young posted assists.

Viper d-man Carver Watson made a stellar defensive play by lifting Evan Googins’ stick as he faced an open net on the powerplay midway through the second period.

The injury-riddled Vipers played d-men Andres and Brendan Kim up front with Nick Cherkowski on their fourth line. Former WHL Kamloops Blazer d-man Tylor Ludwar made his Viper debut, leaving the team with nine blueliners on their roster.

Demers, a Kelowna product, finished with 35 stops.

Vernon visits the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a Sunday matinee, while the Dawgs are in Langley for an afternoon tilt with the Rivermen.

