Victoria Shamrocks returning to Port Alberni for summer lacrosse game

Two Western Lacrosse Association teams will play a regular-season game in Port Alberni in June, bringing big-time lacrosse back to the city.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs, along with the City of Port Alberni will host the Burnaby Lakers and Victoria Shamrocks on Saturday, June 24 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. The game will be a Lakers’ regular season “home” game.

The Shamrocks are returning to Port Alberni for the first time since 2005.

Shamrocks general manager Chris Welch is excited to have the Shamrocks help showcase the WLA in Port Alberni. “It’s great for more communities on the Island to be able to see the top level of Canadian lacrosse in their own backyards.”

Welch was a part of the Shamrocks organization when they last played in Port Alberni. “I was able to see and experience first hand the capacity crowds and the electric atmosphere in the arena with so much energy and enthusiasm,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and I have no doubt it will be again in front of the great Alberni Valley fans.”

The Burnaby Lakers will officially be the home club for the Port Alberni game. Lakers general manager Kevin Hill is aware of what a game in Port Alberni should be like. “We are looking forward to playing in Port Alberni. I know in the past the WLA was very well received and they had a great turnout for the games. I have heard that Port Alberni is a great sports community and we are looking forward to experiencing it first hand.”

Bulldogs president David Michaud has envisioned the opportunity to host a WLA game for some time, and now that’s it is officially on the league’s schedule, he is thrilled the community will have the opportunity to see high level lacrosse at the Multiplex.

“First and foremost, we want this to be a fun summer night where the community can get together the way we do for Bulldogs games,” said Michaud. “This will be a great night and a fun event. If you haven’t witnessed lacrosse at this level, it’s really entertaining and not something you will want to miss.”

League commissioner Paul Dal Monte is excited to see Port Alberni have the opportunity to host the WLA once more. “The passion and support for lacrosse on Vancouver Island is legendary, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring a WLA game featuring the Victoria Shamrocks and the Burnaby Lakers to Port Alberni.”

The Shamrocks will arrive to Port Alberni a little early on June 24 and participate in a youth camp at the outdoor lacrosse box. “I’m grateful to Chris Welch and the Shamrocks for wanting to participate in an event for the kids. Lacrosse is an amazing game and for our local youngsters to have the opportunity to play with, and learn from such high level players will be so good for them,” Michaud said.

Details on the youth camp will be made available later in the spring.

Tickets to the WLA game will be $18 for adults and $12 for youth 18 and under. Current Bulldogs season ticket holders will have until April 30 to purchase their seats for the game before they are released to the general public. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online or at the Bulldogs Box Office.

