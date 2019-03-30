Vancouver Whitecaps’ Russell Teibert (31) heads the ball against Seattle Sounders’ Victor Rodriguez (8) during the first half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday March 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms

Video replay costs Whitecaps in 0-0 draw with Sounders

Vancouver still looking for first win of MLS season

VANCOUVER — A video replay decision in extra time cost the Vancouver Whitecaps a chance to win their first match of the MLS season, resulting in a 0-0 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.

The wild sequence began when Vancouver’s Joaquin Ardaiz took a shot that was stopped by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. The ball rolled to the Whitecaps’ Hwang In-Beom, whose shot was blocked again by a diving Frei. After the play, In-Beom had his legs taken out from underneath him by a sliding tackle by Seattle’s Kim Kee-hee.

At first referee Robert Sibiga ruled a yellow card against Kee-hee, which would have set up a penalty kick. The call was reversed after a video replay review, though, bringing boos from the crowd of 24,803 at BC Place Stadium.

For most of the match, the Whitecaps (0-3-1) played a disciplined, defensive game. That forced the unbeaten Sounders (3-0-1) to move the ball around the outside in hopes of breaking the Vancouver shape.

The Whitecaps came close in the 76th minute. Winger Lucas Venuto sent a ball into the box that forward Victor Giro flicked with his left foot, forcing Frei to make a save.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau had to look sharp in the 64th minute when Seattle’s Gustav Svensson blasted a shot from well outside the box. Crepeau steered it clear with a two-hand save.

RELATED: Rodriguez nets 2 as Houston beats Whitecaps 3-2

The Whitecaps got a big defensive play from Erik Godoy early in the second half. Kee-hee headed a ball to the open corner of the net but Godoy was able to clear the ball off the line.

The Sounders controlled much of the play during the scoreless first half, but it was the Whitecaps who managed two good scoring chances.

In the 39th minute, forward Lass Bangoura squirmed free just outside the box and blasted a right-footed shot that forced Frei to make a diving save.

Left back Ali Adnan, who was acquired March 9 on loan from Italian Serie A club Udinese Calcio, made a couple of nice plays. In the 32nd minute, he dribbled around Seattle defenders. A few minutes later, he took a pass from Fredy Montero and sent a shot into the box off a set play.

NOTES: The game made MLS history with two Koreans — Vancouver’s In-Beom and Seattle’s Kee-hee — playing against each other for the first time. …It was the 136th meeting across all competitions between Vancouver and Seattle, the most of any soccer rivalry in the U.S. and Canada. … Adnan is the first Iraqi-born player in MLS. … Vancouver had an eight-game winless streak and lost four consecutive games in 2016. … Both teams were coming off a two-week break.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Group behind proposed CFL franchise in Halifax closer to landing deal
Next story
Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

North Island College’s Roger Street Bistro reopening in Port Alberni

Bistro will be opening its doors to the public starting Monday, April 8

Vancouver Island team earns U18 curling bronze

Douglas rink is made up of players from Port Alberni, Duncan and Parksville

Alberni Hospice Society closer to moving into ‘forever home’

Hospice society held a ‘stud-signing’ for their new building

Trio of whales spotted in Alberni Inlet

Orcas take quick visit along Port Alberni’s waterfront

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Vancouver Island woman wins $675,000 lottery prize

Sandy Newell wins $675,000 on a Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

No civilians injured in incident

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

Police Cat Services: The RCMP’s purrfect way to fight crime

A police cat can work for almost 15 minutes a day before getting bored.

12% of Canadians want to be in an open relationship: UBC

A study by UBC found a sizeable number of Canadian adults would like to be in an open relationship

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

Body of missing 31-year-old man found in B.C. lake

Family member confirms police have located his great-nephew’s remains

Most Read