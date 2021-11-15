Sam Davidson of the Port Alberni Bombers hits the breaks in front of the Westshore Wolves net during a game in Port Alberni on Nov. 13, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bomber can’t tame Wolves

Bombers started homestand with two wins in a row

Despite starting their homestand with two wins in a row, the Port Alberni Bombers couldn’t tame the Westshore Wolves to make it three in a row.

After beating the Lake Cowichan Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Bombers fell to the Wolves by a score of 4-3 on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Although the Bombers opened the scoring in the first period, the Wolves took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt tied things up in the second period with a penalty shot, then took the lead in the third period with his second goal of the game. However, the Wolves took over and scored two goals two minutes apart to take the contest 4-3.

The next Port Alberni Bombers game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17 as the Campbell River Storm come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

