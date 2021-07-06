Forward Carson Steel is headed back to his hometown of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers acquire Carson Steel in club’s first trade

The 2021-22 VIJHL season is expected to get underway on Sept. 8

The Port Alberni Bombers have completed their first trade in franchise history.

The junior B hockey team has acquired 2002-born forward Carson Steel from the Nanaimo Buccaneers in exchange for future considerations. The trade brings Steel, a Port Alberni minor hockey product, back to home ice.

Steel appeared in eight games with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in 2020-21 before the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions. Steel registered one goal and one assist in the 8 games. His rights were later transferred to the Nanaimo Buccaneers—however, the VIJHL season never did resume.

The Bombers are set to host their first tryout camp from July 19-20 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The 2021-22 VIJHL season is expected to get underway on Sept. 8. The Bombers are set to release their schedule in the coming weeks.

