VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers acquire Carson Steel in club’s first trade

Forward Carson Steel is headed back to his hometown of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Port Alberni Bombers have completed their first trade in franchise history.

The junior B hockey team has acquired 2002-born forward Carson Steel from the Nanaimo Buccaneers in exchange for future considerations. The trade brings Steel, a Port Alberni minor hockey product, back to home ice.

Steel appeared in eight games with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in 2020-21 before the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season was cut short due to COVID-19 restrictions. Steel registered one goal and one assist in the 8 games. His rights were later transferred to the Nanaimo Buccaneers—however, the VIJHL season never did resume.

The Bombers are set to host their first tryout camp from July 19-20 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The 2021-22 VIJHL season is expected to get underway on Sept. 8. The Bombers are set to release their schedule in the coming weeks.

