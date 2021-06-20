VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers add hometown talent to roster

Aidan See played for the North Island Silvertips during the 2019-2020 season. (PHOTO COURTESY RON HAYES)

The build has begun for the Port Alberni Bombers.

The junior B club announced on Wednesday, June 16 the signing of a trio of Port Alberni hockey players in 2005-born Aidan See, 2004-born Blake Power and 2004-born Grayson Erickson.

When the VIJHL expansion team was announced, the club’s owners said a priority would be placed on adding local talent to the Bombers roster.

The additions of See, Power and Erickson add instant credibility for the upstart franchise, said Bombers head coach and general manager Gaelan Patterson.

“We are very excited with the signing of three hometown boys in Aidan See, Blake Power and Grayson Erickson,” said Patterson. “These players will each make a significant impact with our program next season and all three players have tremendous potential. We’re looking forward to seeing them develop and help them take the next step.”

All three players said they are exited to play for their hometown team.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of their first season in the VIJHL” said See. See was named BC Hockey’s U15 AAA Player of the Year during the 2019-2020 season, when he was a member of the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips. He led the league in scoring with 52 points in 30 games.

Power, meanwhile, said the decision was easy.

“Not only does it allow me to play high level hockey, but it also lets me stay at home with my family and friends,” Power said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what the team can do this year.”

Erickson echoed the sentiments of his new teammates.

“It was an easy choice to sign here and stay in Port Alberni,” he said. “I’ll be able to graduate with my friends while still being able to play hockey at a high level. I’m looking forward to this year and can’t wait to get started.”

The Bombers said in a press release that they are expecting another set of announcements soon, including an announcement about the 2021-22 schedule. The next VIJHL season is expected to get started the week of Sept. 8.

