VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers are playoff bound

The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Jaydon Merritt’s goal in the first period of a game against the Campbell River Storm on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Port Alberni Bombers are the final team in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) to qualify for post-season play.

It was a battle up until the last game of the season between the league’s two newest teams, with the Bombers and the Lake Cowichan Kraken fighting for the final spot in the playoffs. With a 6-3 Kraken loss against the Campbell River Storm on Monday, Feb. 21, the Bombers finished one point ahead of the Kraken in the standings.

Now the Bombers have a David and Goliath battle ahead of them, as they will face the league-leading Campbell River Storm in the playoffs.

The Storm set a franchise record, going 40-4-2 during the season. The Bombers finished their inaugural season with a record of 19-28-2-1 and finished 41 points behind the Storm.

Game One between the two teams takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Campbell River, followed by Game Two on Friday, Feb. 25.

The two teams will battle it out in Port Alberni for Game Three (Sunday, Feb. 27) and Game Four (Tuesday, March 1). Puck drop for both games is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

