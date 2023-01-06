VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers bounce back from shootout loss with big win

Port Alberni Bombers forward Carson Steel slips the puck past Comox goaltender Steven Reganato for a powerplay goal in the first period of a game on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni goaltender Felix Plendl just manages to make a save during a scramble in front of the net on Jan. 4, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Port Alberni Bombers forward Blake Power gets ready to fire a shot past Comox goaltender Steven Reganato for the first goal of the game on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Comox Valley Glacier Kings defender Vincent Cartier battles for the puck with Port Alberni’s Blake Power during a Bombers powerplay opportunity on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Port Alberni Bombers bounced back from a shootout loss with a big win to start off the new year in VIJHL action.

Although the Bombers started things off strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period of play against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the game ultimately went to a shootout that ended 5-4 in favour of the visiting Glacier Kings. Bombers goaltender Felix Plendl’s shutout streak ended at two games, but he still made 60 saves in the loss.

The Bombers travelled down to Nanaimo on Thursday, Jan. 5 to face the Buccaneers and dominated throughout the night, taking a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period and finishing things off with a 6-1 win. Goaltender Lukas Toth made 28 saves in the victory.

The team will now be on the road until Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the Oceanside Generals come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

