VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers bounce back from shootout loss with big win

The Port Alberni Bombers bounced back from a shootout loss with a big win to start off the new year in VIJHL action.
Although the Bombers started things off strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period of play against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings at home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the game ultimately went to a shootout that ended 5-4 in favour of the visiting Glacier Kings. Bombers goaltender Felix Plendl’s shutout streak ended at two games, but he still made 60 saves in the loss.
The Bombers travelled down to Nanaimo on Thursday, Jan. 5 to face the Buccaneers and dominated throughout the night, taking a 4-0 lead by the end of the second period and finishing things off with a 6-1 win. Goaltender Lukas Toth made 28 saves in the victory.
The team will now be on the road until Wednesday, Jan. 18, when the Oceanside Generals come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.